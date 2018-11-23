The Waco Independent School District is asking teachers to weigh in on a plan to make reading the center of the education experience.
At a school board workshop last week, Waco ISD administrators unveiled a literacy plan they have been developing for 18 months. If approved, the plan would fulfill one of five projects Waco ISD proposed as part of Transformation Waco’s charter application process with the Texas Education Agency.
“We’re fast and furious trying to increase education of our literacy plan throughout our school community,” Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson told the board. “This 157-page document was not done to just put on a shelf. I’d encourage you to read the whole plan.”
Based on Houston ISD’s “Literacy by 3” program, Waco ISD’s plan seeks to improve the reading skills of all students by encouraging teachers to incorporate reading and writing into every subject, add vocabulary into daily instruction, personalize student learning through various reading software programs and provide literacy interventions for struggling readers.
“In Waco ISD, ‘All means all.’ Therefore, through this comprehensive districtwide literacy plan, all learners have access to positive literacy experiences that will equip them for life, no matter their gifts, challenges, or special abilities and allow them to function as contributing members of 21st century society,” the report states.
In addition to boosting student literacy, the plan aspires to reduce student absences and dropout rates, improve teacher performance and increase parents’ reading skills.
If approved by the school board, the literacy initiative will roll out in two phases, starting with grades kindergarten through third as well as sixth, seventh, ninth and 10th grades the first year. The next year it would be extended to fourth, fifth, eighth, 11th and 12th grades.
Teachers are a critical part of the plan’s framework. Dozens of pages of the district’s plan are dedicated to classroom reading techniques, categorized by grade, special population and suggested time allocated to each technique.
The plan notes research showing teachers and administrators tend to doubt that poor students can excel. But it cites other studies demonstrating that teachers are the most significant influence on student achievement, and achievement levels improve when teachers hold students to high expectations.
If approved, all Waco ISD teachers will be expected to adhere to the literacy plan’s instruction requirements. Teachers will be monitored in accordance with the plan during classroom walk-throughs. The data collected during walk-throughs will contribute to teacher evaluations and signal when they need more training.
The Waco ISD plan was developed by 15 school district administrators and personnel, but Nelson said teacher feedback is needed before it is finalized.
“I’m wondering what the teachers would say are holes missing in this plan,” Nelson said. “What are the gaps? What are the things that really need to be revisited? I know I’m speaking for everyone who is an author in this, we welcome that feedback. We know we’re not done yet. Speak up.”
Nelson said he wants the public to know the goal of this literacy plan is not solely centered on increasing standardized test outcomes.
“We want kids to foster a love of reading,” he said. “I’m 45 years old and I love reading one book a month of my choice. I’ve been doing that since I was 11. So we want everyone to have that love of reading. It’s something that cannot always be punitive or tied to some kind of test.”
Still, Waco ISD secondary education director Scott McClanahan said the state’s emphasis on standardized testing has been part of the decline of classroom reading.
“There is an expectation of students to be reading,” he said. “However, … principals are held accountable for (State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness) scores and that’s going to trump reading, and that is the sad truth. You know if I have a choice to give my kids the time to read in class or work on STAAR, they are going to choose STAAR.”
Literacy is one of two main goals Waco ISD board members are watching closely.
In 2016, the Waco ISD Board of Trustees adopted a goal under TEA’s Lone Star Governance model which requires elementary schools to increase the number of third-grade students reading on grade level by 29 percentage points by 2020. By 2020, the board expects 75 percent of kindergartners and 80 percent of first- and second-graders to read on grade level.
But according to 2018 Waco ISD assessments, only 48 percent of kindergartners, 48 percent of first-graders, 50 percent of second-graders and 61 percent of third-graders are reading on grade level.