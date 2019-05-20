Longtime Waco Independent School District school board president Pat Atkins is resigning from the board, saying he is about to move out of the district's boundaries and wants to step out of the way as the board prepares to hire a superintendent.
His resignation takes effect immediately, leaving board members to discuss at their Thursday meeting how to fill the vacancy, a Waco ISD news release states. State law and board policy allow the remaining board members to either fill the vacancy by appointment until the next trustee election or call for a special election.
Atkins has served on the board for 17 years and served as president for nine years.
He told fellow school board members that he and his wife plan to sell their home in Waco ISD and move outside the district later this year. At that time, he will no longer be eligible to serve on the board. Atkins notified trustees of his plans because the board is starting its search for the district’s next superintendent.
"I have been reflecting upon our impending move and this board's search for the next superintendent," Atkins wrote in his resignation letter to the trustees. "This hire likely will set the course for the district and the Waco community for several years. I know I can remain on the board a few more months until our new home is complete. It is important, though, that my successor — who will actually be working with the new superintendent — have an opportunity to participate in the hiring process."
The announcement comes two months after the board and then-Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson came to an agreement for Nelson to resign after his misdemeanor marijuana possession arrest. The board took its first steps toward hiring a new superintendent Friday, when it began accepting applications.
Atkins is a civil attorney, and his wife, Sandy, is a Waco ISD teacher. Their three children graduated from Waco ISD schools.
Atkins has led the school board through some difficult decisions. One of those decisions came in 2012.
During the 2011 legislative session, lawmakers cut $5.4 billion in funding for public education statewide, including $3.4 million in state funding for Waco ISD. Between October 2011 and February 2012, Atkins and other district officials led community discussion about how to bridge that funding gap. The resulting plan included closing nine campuses.
“In one night, the school board voted to close one-fourth of our campuses,” Atkins said. “As difficult as that decision was, it was heartening that not a single person addressed the board that night to voice opposition to the plan. I think that speaks to the process that we went through. We had numerous conversations, listened to feedback from the community, and revised the plan along the way. We created opportunities for every voice to be heard, and I’m proud of that.”
In November 2015, voters approved increasing the district’s total tax rate by five cents. School board members committed that the additional funds would be used to expand opportunities for students to earn college credit, raise literacy rates and improve behavior and discipline.
“We’ve already seen significant progress in all three areas,” Atkins said. “This year, 30 seniors will graduate with both a high school diploma and an associate’s degree from McLennan Community College. Between 2016 and 2018, the percentage of third graders passing the state reading assessment increased seven percentage points. Our out-of-school suspension rate has dropped by 51 percent since 2015.
“There’s much more work to be done, but there’s no doubt that the tax ratification election has been a game-changer for Waco schools," he said. "In 2015, eight schools in Waco ISD failed to meet state standards. In 2018, only one campus did.”
A law passed in 2015 requires the commissioner of education to either close any campus that fails to meet state standards for five consecutive years or replace the school district's elected board of trustees with an appointed board of managers.
In 2017, six Waco ISD schools failed to meet state standards. Five of the schools had failed to meet them for five or more years in a row. They would have faced closure if they failed to meet state standards for another year.
A law passed in 2017 offered school districts the option of partnering with a nonprofit organization to operate chronically underperforming campuses. If the partnerships met certain eligibility criteria, the campuses would receive a two-year reprieve from accountability interventions.
“After a series of community listening sessions, it was clear that we needed to both keep the five schools open and maintain local control,” Atkins said. “In response, Waco ISD and Prosper Waco created a new nonprofit organization, Transformation Waco, to operate the five schools. The result is a first-of-its-kind in-district charter partnership that is focused on addressing the unique challenges and needs of economically disadvantaged students attending these campuses.”
Atkins currently serves as the president of the Prosper Waco board of directors.
“Pat has had such a significant influence on Waco ISD that it’s hard to put it into words,” interim superintendent Hazel Rowe said. “For 17 years, he has asked what we can do, together, as a community to give our kids a brighter future. And for just as long, he has taken seriously the responsibility to be a good steward of our community’s tax dollars. Our kids, our schools and our community are all better off because of his leadership.”