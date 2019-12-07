Charlotte Davis did not plan to become involved in helping students who receive special education services, but once she got to know students and staff in special education as a new teacher, she knew it was something she wanted to do.
Unlike many of her peers, the Waco Independent School District's new executive director of special education did not get into special education because she had a family member or friend with a disability. Instead, she felt a deep compassion for those working in that department and the students who receive those services.
Davis taught first and second grade for about five years in Temple ISD, and many of her students required special education services. As their teacher, she had to attend their state-mandated annual meetings to review students' individualized education plans, which allowed her to get to know those students better.
"That's really how I got into it because I would go to the meetings for these students, and it just looked like something I wanted to do," Davis said. "Sometimes people get into it because they have a family member who is disabled, but that's not my story. My story was just more about the people that I first got to know that were working in special education really impressed me, and I wanted to follow in their footsteps."
Davis started in her new position with Waco ISD on Oct. 28, as one of new Superintendent Susan Kincannon's recent administrative hires. Like Kincannon, Davis previously worked in Belton ISD, where she served as the special education coordinator for secondary education. Before that, she worked as an educational diagnostician for 20 years in Belton ISD and for the Bell County Cooperative for Exceptional Children.
Davis' position is new for the district. Previously, the executive director of student services oversaw both student services and special education, but Kincannon separated those roles by hiring Davis to direct special education services, while Executive Director of Student Services Suzanne Hamilton focuses on those student needs.
Currently, Waco ISD has 1,375 students who receive special education services, or 9.22% of the student population of about 15,000. Last school year, the district had 1,195 students who received special education services, or 8.1%.
In 2016, a Houston Chronicle investigation revealed state officials developed a system that kept thousands of disabled students out of special education programs who would have qualified for services by implementing an arbitrary cap on the number of special education students, limiting it to 8.5% of all students. The Texas Education Agency implemented the cap in 2004 and lifted it 13 years later, after the Chronicle's investigation.
Many school districts, students, parents and advocates have tried to fight back against the cap, but the number of students qualifying for special education services has not grown much since 2016, when 8.7% of Texas students received special education services, Houston Public Media reported. Three years after the Chronicle's investigation, 9.8% of all students receive special education, far below the national average of 14%.
Kincannon said at her first board meeting in September that she wanted to take a look at Waco ISD's special education numbers because they are so much lower than the national average.
Enter Davis. With the 8.5% cap eliminated, the district has seen its special education student population grow in the past few years. Before the cap was lifted, 7.2% of Waco ISD students enrolled in special education, or 1,090.
Davis said she believes the number of students in special education is increasing partly because parents are more aware of learning disabilities and that more parents are requesting special education testing for their children.
"As we all do as parents, we worry about our children, and we want to make sure that all their needs are being met and that there's nothing going on that some type of intervention might be able to help," she said. "Parents are more educated, and they're advocates for their children."
Davis said she wants to review and evaluate the district's special education services to make sure Waco ISD has the resources in place to "meet the needs of all students with their varying disabilities." While she believes the district is doing a great job, she knows there is always room for improvement. Part of that improvement involves updating curricula across the district and training teachers to recognize and educate special education students.
"It is challenging, but my last job was just as challenging," she said. "Even though it's challenging, it's not that much more challenging because kids are kids. The same issues exist here as anywhere else."
While she has only been on the job about six weeks, she has met almost every campus principal and talked to them about what special education services are working and those that need to be improved. She said all principals provided her with goals she is sure the district can accomplish.
"My main goal is to develop relationships between our department and the campuses and to make sure that the staff from special education are going out to campuses, collaborating with the campus staff and helping meet the needs of students so they can be successful," Davis said.
