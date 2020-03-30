A Waco Independent School District principal has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, the district announced Monday.
The school district learned Phillip Perry, principal of G.W. Carver Middle School, tested positive for the new coronavirus Sunday night, Superintendent Susan Kincannon said in a press release. Perry gave the district permission to release this information.
"Like all of you, in addition to being concerned about Mr. Perry, I had questions about what his diagnosis means for Waco ISD families and employees," Kincannon said. "At times the week after spring break, Mr. Perry was on campus and at the administration building. He was also present when at-home learning kits were distributed to G.W. Carver families last Monday."
Perry is among 36 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in McLennan County as of 1 p.m. Monday.
Waco ISD campuses have been closed since March 16, but teachers, administrators and other staff have been at work. Kincannon said in the press release that people who believe they have been in close contact with Perry since March 20 should notify their health care providers and monitor for symptoms, including a fever, cough and difficulty breathing. She also recommended people who came into close contact with Perry isolate themselves for 14 days. Close contact is considered to be within 6 feet "for a prolonged period of time."
The district is working with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District to contact people who came into close contact with Perry. The health district's COVID-19 public information line for those with questions and concerns is 254-750-1890.
"This news is tough to share," Kincannon said in the press release. "While we have all been affected by school closures and shelter-in-place orders, it’s a turning point to know that one of our campus leaders is battling the virus. Over the past two weeks, I’ve watched our employees and families come together to support our students. I have no doubt that we will do the same for Mr. Perry now.”
Perry has been principal at G.W. Carver since May 2019. He previously served as assistant principal there from 2013 to 2015, before serving as principal of Fred Edwards Academy in Temple ISD in 2015.
