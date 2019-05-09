The Waco Independent School District Police Department is seeking help identifying a burglar who stole wallets and backpacks from vehicles at the district's softball complex during a recent game.
The items were stolen during the May 2 game between the Rogers Lady Eagles and the West Lady Trojans, according to a Waco ISD press release. During the game, an unknown individual entered Rodgers' unlocked and unattended bus and stole personal items while it was parked at the Waco ISD softball complex. The individual also stole items from an SUV parked at the complex.
Waco ISD police determined debit and credit cards stolen from the vehicles were used to make purchases at H-E-B stores in Waco and Temple, according to the press release. The department obtained images of the person who made those transactions and is asking the public to help identify the individual.
In the photos, the individual is wearing a tan and sage, green or gray cap with a round black and white logo on it, a black jacket with white stripes on the sleeves and a light-colored T-shirt. Police are asking for help identifying the person and the logo on the hat.
Police believe this is the same person who stole credit cards and a wallet from three vehicles during an October football game between the McGregor Bulldogs and the West Trojans in McGregor. In both incidents, the person used the stolen cards to buy Visa gift cards and drove a white Chevrolet Malibu, possibly a 2010-12 model.
“Because of its location and its amenities, the Waco ISD athletic complex is one of the most popular playoff venues in the state,” Waco ISD Police Chief David Williams said. “It is entirely unacceptable that someone would take advantage of the excitement of a playoff game to steal from student athletes, coaches and fans who are here as our guests. We’re asking for the public’s help to make sure this is the last time that this individual does this.”
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or the logo on his hat is asked to call the Waco ISD Police Department at 752-0858.