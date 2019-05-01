A 15-year-old Waco High School student was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after a social media video spread online, showing the student carrying a knife on campus.
Waco Independent School District administration and Waco ISD police removed the student from campus late Wednesday morning after he was seen outside the school building carrying a knife he pulled from his backpack. The incident was captured on Instagram video and circulated online, causing Waco High School Principal Ed Love to call parents about the incident.
Waco ISD spokesman Kyle DeBeer said administrators were notified at about 11 a.m. by a student about an interaction between two other students on the high school campus.
Both students left the area without incident, but after the initial interaction, one of the students later took a knife from his backpack and walked around the area. A video of the student with the knife was posted on social media.
Police and administrators were already made aware of the confrontation before the video was posted on social media, DeBeer said. Police detained the student and removed him from campus on a Class A misdemeanor charge of deadly conduct.
DeBeer said another student first notified school administrator about seeing the student with the knife, prompting police and staff to respond immediately to the accusation. Love told parents in the call that the incident did not cause any interruption to the school day, but authorities acted quickly to address it.
In the video, the student is not seen swinging the knife or threatening any other people with the weapon. DeBeer said in addition to the criminal charge, the student will likely face separate discipline process to be conducted by the school administrators.
The juvenile's name was not released by authorities.