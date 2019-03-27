A Waco High School student was arrested Tuesday morning after police determined he sexually assaulted another student last week, Waco Independent School District spokesman Kyle DeBeer said.
Jacob Jamar Essix, 18, of Waco, was arrested after Waco ISD police interviewed him about allegations that he had assaulted the girl March 21 while at school, DeBeer said. Administrators started an investigation immediately after learning of the allegation, he said.
Officials did not say how old the girl is, only that she is a minor.
Essix, a junior, was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $25,000.
"When it is suspected that a crime has occurred on one of our campuses, the Waco ISD Police Department will investigate it and pursue whatever charges the evidence warrants," DeBeer said.
Administrators typically conduct a separate and confidential student-discipline process in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct when criminal allegations are reported, DeBeer said. He declined to comment on any such action related to Essix.