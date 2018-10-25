Waco Independent School District named David Williams as its new police chief Thursday, after the previous chief was placed on administrative leave in January and resigned a short time later.
Williams, a former lieutenant and second in command with the Waco ISD Police Department, was introduced as the new chief during Thursday’s board of trustees meeting. Williams has led the department on an interim basis since former Chief Ken Boatman was placed on leave in January.
“I am really excited because I’ve had ideas that I’ve been bouncing off people, but now this is going to give me the opportunity to implement those new ideas,” Williams said. “I have a great crew. I wouldn’t have made it as interim without them.”
Williams received a standing ovation as Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson told the crowd Thursday he is proud of the way Williams has led the department since January. Williams smiled alongside his wife, Tracie, and his two children as he took the oath of office.
“The biggest thing I am looking forward to is being able to bridge that gap that we’ve had between all the other departments around the district,” Williams said. “To bridge that gap with not only the people we encounter every day, but with all the community that we serve to show them that we are people too.”
Williams has been with the department almost nine years. He graduated from the police academy in 2003 and served six years with the Lacy Lakeview Police Department before moving to Waco ISD.
Williams’ cousin, Waco police Sgt. Edward Williams, serves as supervisor of the Waco police Street Crimes Unit.
Nelson said it is important for the new police chief to be familiar with the district’s schools and to put the safety of students, teachers and staff first. He said Williams has been a devoted leader as an interim chief and believes he will continue to lead the department and its 17 sworn officers, nine security guards and 21 crossing guards in a positive direction.
Williams was named interim chief before Boatman submitted his resignation in February, about a week and a half after the district put him on administrative leave while investigating reports he had created a hostile work environment.
A public records request at the time revealed the investigation started after two anonymous complaints alleged Boatman had engaged in a sexual relationship with an employee, which led to a hostile work environment. After the investigation became public, the district received one more anonymous complaint and two formal complaints against Boatman.
None of the complaints against Boatman were criminal in nature, district officials said at the time. In his resignation letter, Boatman denied the allegations against him.