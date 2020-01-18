Waco Independent School District Superintendent Susan Kincannon recently launched the district's new instructional initiative that will train educators to use student assessments to gauge what areas teachers should focus on in their lesson plans.
Called data-driven instruction, the new model uses student assessment data to see how students understand certain concepts or lessons, which gives teachers the information they need to formulate the next lesson that will fill in any student knowledge gaps, Kincannon said. It is a statewide initiative.
"Teachers in Waco ISD now have many of the pieces and parts that go into this work for instruction," she said. "What we don't have is the organization and the framework to do it. I've had principals say, 'We're doing a lot of this, but this gives us the structure to be able to go back and really guide a conversation about instruction with our teachers.'"
Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum & Instruction Deena Cornblum and Executive Director for Curriculum & Professional Development Keonna White, both new hires by Kincannon, are leading the district through the transition.
To date, Cornblum and White have trained almost 100 Waco ISD educators on how to implement data-driven instruction, White said. The administrators will examine the district's curriculum over the summer to ensure it is uniform across all campuses.
Building a new curriculum for the district with teachers helps teachers come together to align their thinking on what they must teach students in a year, Kincannon said. For example, a second grade teacher at Alta Vista Elementary and a second grade teacher at Mountain View Elementary may not have the same instructional strategies to teach the same content, but students at both schools will still learn the same lessons, just in different ways.
"Ideally, as a system, you have a curriculum that's a scope and sequence document that is used all the way across the district with fidelity," she said. "If students are moving from one school to another, then they don't have gaps in understanding.”
While teachers will still have the freedom to teach lessons however they want, they will all teach the same content at the same time to ensure a uniform strategy by grade level, Kincannon said. Meanwhile, the district will build common assessments to see how all students in a certain grade are doing on a particular lesson.
"You're really trying to figure out where the leverage points are for your school," she said. "We're trying to systemize the work and get everyone on the same page with what we want to teach and when we want to teach it and what it means in our district."
But the conversations teachers will have about curriculum and building instructional techniques are just as important as the curriculum itself, Kincannon said. They will be able to look at student work and identify areas where students are having difficulty understanding.
"What DDI does is provide this framework, this very specific framework for our instructional specialists and our leaders to go back to their campuses, take a set of data, look at a specific student standard where students are struggling and understand what the misconceptions are so that they can reteach," she said.
At the same time, Kincannon said, the district is working with Region 12 Education Service Center experts on the state's academic accountability rating system, which is largely based on state standardized exam scores, to help all educators understand how the system works so they can use that knowledge to leverage the state's criteria and the way the state grades schools. Then teachers will use data from the common assessments to drill down into the areas their students need help with the most.
Kincannon said she is confident some schools will see some gains in their state academic accountability ratings just by understanding the system better.
"The important thing is the system and making sure you're building the capacity in all of your teachers to work together as a system to improve instruction," she said.
