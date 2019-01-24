Schools in Waco Independent School District’s transformation zone are preparing to battle high teacher turnover rates by singling out “master teachers” for advancement and pay increases.
Waco ISD trustees Thursday approved the master teacher program, along with a stipend of up to $15,000 for a handful of qualifying teachers who have at least five years of experience and the willingness to model teaching methods to other faculty. The program, funded by a state grant, is limited to the five schools under the in-district charter school system known as Transformation Waco.
Transformation Waco Executive Director Robin McDurham told trustees Thursday that the master teacher designation could help stem teacher turnover and the instability that brings to struggling campuses.
“Teachers leave for a variety of reasons and we know we don’t ever want to hold someone back, but we need that talent and that strength in our classrooms,” she said. “We’ve looked at other models, but what is important about our pilot is that we are absolutely not looking at big decisions until we test the waters.”
Transformation Waco leaders pointed to a report on Waco ISD’s teacher recruitment, hiring and evaluation practices, showing that the district has to replace more than 25 percent of its teacher workforce each year, compared to a statewide average of 16 percent. The rates are even higher at Transformation Waco schools, partly because teachers at those schools tend to be promoted to other positions, McDurham said.
“The transformation zone schools grow a lot of our leaders and a lot of our community’s leaders because they really have a good proven track record,” McDurham said. “What happens is we take our very best teachers who have been the highest proving in the district and pick them to benefit the whole district in administrative roles and curriculum roles.”
The five Transformation Waco schools are Indian Spring Middle School, G.W. Carver Elementary School, Alta Vista Elementary School, Brook Avenue Elementary School and J.H. Hines Elementary School.
Carver hires 37 percent of its teachers each year due to turnover, while Indian Spring’s turnover rate is 43 percent and Hines’ rate is 46 percent.
Carver and Indian Spring middle schools and Alta Vista Elementary will pilot components of the Master Teacher program to test the potential implementation of a zone-wide plan.
Alta Vista is pursuing a master teacher program for special education and will receive a $10,000 stipend for the additional workload and $5,000 in performance pay for the master teacher if the content area meets standards. The salary and stipends for master teachers will be paid through the state’s Transformation Waco Implementation Grant.
The program will identify educators with at least five years of full-time K-12 teaching experience who will spend 50 to 100 percent of their time modeling teaching practices.
Selected teachers would be expected to complete 10 extra work days during or after the school year to ensure roles and responsibilities would be met, but will remain in classrooms.
Each master teacher would establish and monitor high expectations in learning environments and have an “open door” policy to invite fellow teachers to observe teaching practices.
Master teachers will post lesson plans to serve as as guides and instructions for less-experienced educators under the pilot program.
McDurham said the pilot program, with four middle school teachers and an undetermined number of elementary special education teachers, is a “baby step,” but she hopes it can be scaled up.
“We know that is a huge area of need and we have a hard time recruiting and keeping qualified (special education) teachers, but we want to do this right,” she said.