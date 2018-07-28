As students were starting their summer break, Waco Independent School District officials were starting a quest to find 60 new teachers.
The district has made progress in the past month, but 25 teaching vacancies remain with the first day of school, Aug. 21, fast approaching.
The vacancies remain at 12 schools in the district, including some overseen by Transformation Waco. The district has pending job offers outstanding for eight of the 25 positions.
Officials are confident the district will be fully staffed by the start of school, but not all new teachers will be certified by that time, assistant Superintendent for human resources Elaine Botello said.
“There are a few of those candidates that are going to be starting out as a substitute because they cannot take their test until Aug. 25, which is a few days after school starts,” Botello said.
The district will offer teaching contracts if the candidates pass their teaching certification, she said.
“The reason why we allow that is that way the students are really starting off with a teacher that they are really going to have in the classroom,” Botello said.
Fewer teachers are entering the profession, making it more difficult for districts across the country to find quality candidates, according to a study by the nonprofit Learning Policy Institute.
Enrollment in teaching education programs declined 35 percent between 2009 and 2014, the study found.
Even fewer teachers are entering critical shortage areas including special education, math and science, Botello said.
“Some choose to be teachers and some choose to be engineers,” she said. “So it is challenging, not just for us, but I would think for any school district to try to recruit in those areas.”
Since 1990, Texas has experienced teacher shortages in bilingual and special education classes, but in recent years that list has grown to include math, science and computer science classes for all grade levels, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Education.
“I think I feel good where we are,” Botello said. “I do still have some critical shortage areas that I need to fill and our principals are working hard to try to fill those positions. It is hard to find candidates like math and science teachers this time of year. It’s hard to find teachers period. It’s kind of a little late in the hiring season, but I do feel that our principals are working hard to try to find those people.”
Loan forgiveness programs are available for the 2018-19 school year for teachers who teach elementary or secondary level English as a second language, special education, career and technical education, and math classes, according to the Texas Education Agency.
Waco High School needs two math teachers and a health science technology teacher. Tennyson Middle School is short English, science and “dream” teachers. The district needs to fill a first-grade position at South Waco Elementary School, a second-grade position at Crestview Elementary School, and a reading teacher position at Cesar Chavez Middle School. Dean Highland Elementary School has openings for a second-grade English-as-a-second language teacher and a “reset” classroom teacher. Moutainview Elementary School is short a third-grade teacher and an art teacher.
The district also has a special education teacher opening in its special education office.
Schools overseen by Transformation Waco have four teaching vacancies: a kindergarten-bilingual teacher at Alta Vista Elementary School, a special education teacher at J.H. Hines Elementary School and a reading teacher at Indian Spring Middle School.