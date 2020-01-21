Waco Independent School District Superintendent Susan Kincannon hired a new assistant superintendent for human resources who will help the district combat high teacher turnover rates, the district announced late Monday.
Josie Hernandez-Gutierrez will begin serving as the human resources chief Feb. 18. Interim assistant superintendent Rhonda McWilliams, who has been in the position since October, will remain until Hernandez-Gutierrez starts, according to a press release.
For the 2018-19 school year, Waco ISD had a teacher turnover rate of 25.9%, compared to the state average of 16.5%, according to the district’s 2018-19 academic performance report.
Hernandez-Gutierrez will work to reduce the district’s teacher turnover rate, while also overseeing the planning and implementation of human resource programs, including performance appraisals, compensation and employee relations, the press release states.
“It’s an honor to have been selected to lead the office that focuses on talent in our district,” Hernandez-Gutierrez said in the press release. “I’m excited to join the Waco ISD family in its effort to become a best-in-class district. I look forward to building relationships, learning about strengths and opportunities, and cultivating a collaborative culture.”
Since 1995, Hernandez-Gutierrez has served as a public school educator, including more than a decade as a teacher, assistant principal and principal in Fort Worth ISD, according to the press release. She also spent time as director of school leadership and district steward for more than 20 Fort Worth schools.
Additionally, Hernandez-Gutierrez served as Dallas ISD’s assistant superintendent for school leadership and as chief of schools for Spring ISD. She recently served as CEO and educational consultant for Proactive Leaders, an education consulting firm that provides support to the University of Virginia’s School Turnaround Program and Leadership in Education Program to “foster systemic thinking and change management in schools across the nation,” the press release states.
Hernandez-Gutierrez earned her bachelor’s degree in education from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth. She received both her doctorate and master’s degrees in education administration from the University of North Texas.
“As someone who has led a variety of campuses, including turning around struggling campuses, I am confident that Josie will be a resource and a source of support for our principals,” Kincannon said in the press release. “She understands that keeping outstanding teachers in our classrooms and recruiting top talent when there are vacancies are critical to our students’ success. Moreover, she knows firsthand what it’s like to walk in our principals’ shoes.”
