For the 11th year in a row, the Waco ISD purchasing department was recognized by the Texas Association of School Business Officials for following best practices in the area of purchasing operations.
At the TASBO Annual Conference awards luncheon this spring, Waco ISD was one of 35 school districts from across the state to receive the TASBO Award of Merit for Purchasing and Operations.
This award recognizes school districts and education service centers for following professional standards in the acquisition of goods and services.
In determining the Award of Merit designees, TASBO utilizes two independent reviewers for each applicant to examine various procedures and practices.
In addition to receiving the award for 11 years in a row, Waco ISD has demonstrated its commitment to fiscal responsibility by attaining “recognized” status for the past 10 years.