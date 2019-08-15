The Waco Independent School District received a higher accountability rating from the state this year, improving its overall score from a C to a B, according to the ratings released Thursday morning.
For the first time, campuses also received A through F ratings from the state. Of the 22 Waco ISD campuses that were rated, five received B’s, including both University High and Waco High. Seven other campuses received C’s, and seven additional campuses received F’s.
No campus received an A rating, according to TXSchools.gov, the state's accountability website.
Of the seven campuses that received F’s, two schools are part of Transformation Waco, the in-district charter system that began operating in 2018 and is intended to improve student achievement at its five schools that were at risk of closure by the state. Those two schools are J.H. Hines Elementary School and G.W. Carver Middle School.
J.H. Hines Elementary and G.W. Carver Middle saw their overall scores decline 18 and 20 points, respectively. Alta Vista Elementary School and Indian Spring Middle School both saw their overall scores increase by one point and received C grades. Brook Avenue Elementary, which had been rated “improvement required” — the equivalent of an F last year — increased its overall score by 20 points and received a C this year.
Interim Superintendent Hazel Rowe said in a press release that it was gratifying that Waco ISD’s overall rating has improved to a B.
“That is a reflection of the dedication and hard work of our educators and our students. It’s also significant that University High and Waco High both received B’s. Districtwide, three out of every five Waco ISD students attend a school that received either a B or a C,” she said. “On the other hand, too many of our schools are still struggling under the state’s current accountability system. Where we have made progress, we should take note of that, but we should not be satisfied with the ratings released today.
“These ratings matter, and they are important. However, they don’t measure everything that matters, and they definitely don’t capture all that is important. Trying to reduce everything that happens in a school over the course of a year to a single letter grade based mostly on how students do on a few standardized tests is a fool’s errand. Learning is more complex than that, and not every student starts their educational journey in the same place.”
Susan Kincannon, Waco ISD's lone finalist for superintendent and Belton ISD’s current superintendent, also questioned the state accountability rating system in a Belton ISD press release.
“These ratings are based merely on selected content area tests taken on one day of the school year," she said in a Belton ISD news release. "They are designed to be only one measure of success, and should be seen for no more than just that,” . “A–F rating systems are inherently flawed in that students and schools are held to the same standards and rate of learning without consideration of the many variables and factors which impact achievement. This inequitable system places judgment on schools without consideration of unique human conditions, especially for schools with high concentrations of poverty."
Belton ISD also received a B accountability rating.