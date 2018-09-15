Four of five threatened Transformation Waco schools met state standards last year, but elected Waco ISD officials will have little recourse to reclaim the schools or exert control over the direction of the nonprofit's appointed board for the next three years.
Under the publicly funded in-district charter Transformation Waco, a first in the state of Texas, the five schools will be rated on locally set standards. But it would take an unlikely circumstance for Waco ISD to end its contract with the nonprofit, Transformation Waco CEO Robin McDurham told the board during a recent workshop.
“We would have to look like we’re not attempting to make progress,” McDurham said. “We would have to look like we’re not making any progress for this to be one issue that the district would recommend ending the contract with.”
Waco ISD signed over Alta Vista Elementary School, Brook Avenue Elementary School, J.H. Hines Elementary School, G.W. Carver Middle School and Indian Spring Middle School to the charter this summer, agreeing to a three-year arrangement for the charter to operate the schools with Waco ISD teachers, administrators, staff and facilities.
Brook Avenue was the only school that did not meet state standards last school year. Without the protection that drove the district to seek the Transformation Waco plan, the state could have closed Brook Avenue or appointed a board of managers to replace the elected Waco ISD school board.
The schools in the charter will not be subject to punitive measures based on state accountability standards until 2019-20, unlike other public schools and charters. In the meantime, Waco ISD will hold the charter responsible based on fiscal management, Texas Education Code requirements and performance standards set by both school boards. The charter will also continue to submit annual turnaround improvement plans to the Texas Education Agency.
Transformation Waco will track progress in its first year through attendance rates and parent and teacher surveys, McDurham said. The board plans to pilot a survey recommended by its consultant, Empower Schools, she said.
"They’re (the surveys) more targeted toward that balance of teachers being fully prepared to do their jobs and how they’re treated," she said. "It’s quite possible that once we use this survey for a couple years the district will adopt it."
McDurham said the charter selected two measures that will demonstrate progress this first year, school culture and attendance.
With the exception of a financial meltdown or a major safety issue, there is little room for Waco ISD to walk away from the charter agreement in the next three years.
Waco ISD may terminate or remove schools from the charter agreement if:
- A school makes a D or a F on school improvement three years in a row under Transformation Waco.
- If both Transformation Waco and WISD agree to terminate.
- An extension isn’t agreed upon by June 15, 2021.
- If the charter fails to uphold financial and safety standards.
If the Waco ISD board decides to end the contract, it would have to give written notice of termination to Transformation Waco 180 days before the end of a 180-day school year.
If the boards disagree on the perceived failure of a school or district, the two parties will be forced to go to mediation.
If the charter is successful, elements may soon spread to more Waco ISD schools.
"What we’re doing here are those first things that are being pushed out to the entire district," McDurham said during the workshop.