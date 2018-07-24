Local teachers’ salaries are expected to increase, but so could their health insurance cost, according to the Waco Independent School District’s proposed 2018-19 budget.
Overall health insurance costs are expected to increase 13.4 percent, and the plan is to divide the increase evenly between individual employees’ share and the district’s, CFO Cheryl Davis told the board during a recent budget meeting.
Davis also proposed a 2.02 percent raise for teachers; a 2 percent raise for paraprofessionals, aides and auxiliary staff; and a 1.5 percent raise for administrative and professional district personnel.
Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson said he would rather freeze salaries than increase employees’ share of health insurance coverage.
“I’m uncomfortable with passing on our increase in health insurance cost to our employees,” Nelson said. “I just feel like that’s misleading them. … It’s misleading specifically to our hourly employees, to offer them a raise and then zap their insurance more.”
Annual raises, regardless of the district’s performance, should not be an assumption, he said.
“I’m just saying there are lots of ways to look at balancing this budget,” Nelson said. “I know paraprofessionals who have a family of four and the insurance increase they are experiencing basically means they are not getting a raise.”
Board member Cary DuPuy said passing on some of the insurance cost directly makes employees more aware of how the system operates.
“I don’t really feel like we need to cover over that economic reality of our existence,” Dupuy told the board Thursday. “Our employees need to share in that and they need to understand what our health insurance decisions result in, in terms of cost. It’s real, and if we insulate everybody from it then there’s no consciousness of the real impact of that on our finances. It’s a huge deal. I disagree with you (Nelson).”
The district gives employees a few coverage options through United Health Care, but its PPO, preferred provider organization, plan is the one facing the most financial difficulty. Its $2,000 deductible is the lowest of the options, it covers 39 percent of employees and will see the most significant changes, Davis said.
“The plan we’re having some difficulty right now is the rich plan, the $2,000 PPO, because it is in the red already at the end of May by $248,000,” Davis told the board. “The other plans are doing very well.”
For the PPO, the district plans to increase the deductible from $2,000 to $3,000 and narrow the list of in-network doctors. For all coverage options, it plans to increase the out- of-pocket limit from $6,350 to $7,500.
The proposed changes would save the district $774,480, Davis said.
The district’s finance team meets monthly with an insurance consultant, Gallagher Public Entity and Scholastic Group, and prescription costs are the biggest issue, Davis said.
“When we look at where we were at the end of May, we added about a million in pharmacy costs,” she said. “There were about 17 people who were about $400,000 of that because of some real high-dollar pharmacy.”
Most brand-name drug prices increased at almost 10 times the pace of inflation from 2012 to 2017, according to a recent minority staff report from the U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.
U.S. prescription drug costs continue to outpace those in other developed countries. Americans spend $1,443 per capita on prescriptions, while per capita spending in other high-income countries ranges from $466 to $939, according to a study published in March by the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Pam Fischer, president of the Waco chapter of the Texas State Teachers Association, said her members are concerned about the prospect of an insurance cost increase.
“Waco ISD health insurance should provide peace of mind so that no staff member has to worry about medical coverage,” Fischer said Tuesday.
Davis said the finance department worked hard to keep the increases reasonable in spite of rising health care costs. She said many other districts place more of the health care cost burden on their employees.