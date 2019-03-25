The Waco Independent School District board of trustees likely will name an interim superintendent when it meets Thursday, a week after the resignation of A. Marcus Nelson, who held the position nearly two years.
Nelson resigned March 21, after his arrest March 6 on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge in Robertson County. The school board hired him in April 2017 after a four-month search to replace Superintendent Bonny Cain.
The board of trustees Thursday is also posted to select a superintendent search firm Thursday to initiate the process of choosing a new leader for the district of roughly 15,000 students.
Board president Pat Atkins said trustees would consider both internal and external candidates for the interim superintendent position. He said he received a couple of letters of interest in the position and that board members would discuss candidates in closed session Thursday before voting in open session.
After a total of seven hours in closed session last Tuesday and Thursday, the Waco ISD school board unanimously voted to accept Nelson’s immediate resignation and a voluntary separation agreement that will pay him $96,000, ending a contract that recently had been extended to June 2024.
Nelson was arrested March 6 as he was returning to Waco from meeting the Houston Independent School District school board about its vacant superintendent position. A state trooper stopped him on U.S. Highway 190/State Highway 6 outside of Hearne for driving in the passing lane.
The trooper smelled marijuana, which gave him cause to search Nelson’s vehicle, and found less than 2 ounces of marijuana, according to an arrest affidavit. Nelson said he procured the marijuana from a friend in Houston after complaining of chronic back pain.
The Houston ISD board was forced to suspend its superintendent search Monday under a directive from the state-appointed conservator overseeing the district, the Houston Chronicle reported. The Texas Education Agency is investigating potential violations of the Texas Open Meetings Act by trustees.
Atkins said the board would begin conducting community meetings soon to elicit feedback from students, staff and other residents about characteristics they would like to see in the new superintendent.
Also on the agenda is an item to declare Angela Tekell and Allen Sykes re-elected to the school board because no one filed to run against them in the May election. The district will cancel the May election.
Additionally, the school board likely will vote to approve a bid award to Tarleton State University and the Academy for Urban School Leadership to provide an alternative certification and master's degree program for teachers in the in-district charter school system known as Transformation Waco. The Transformational Urban Educator Alternative Certification Program is intended to combat high teacher turnover in Transformation Waco schools.
The cost to use both Tarleton State University and the Academy for Urban School Leadership is $600,000 for a two-year term.
Board members also will discuss a $500 signing bonus for new teachers for the 2019-2020 school year who participated in the professional development partnerships through Baylor University and Tarleton State University.