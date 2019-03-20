The Waco Independent School District board of trustees likely will come to a "resolution" regarding the future of Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson when it meets again Thursday, board president Pat Atkins said.
The school board met in closed session for 4 1/2 hours Tuesday, weighing potential consequences for Nelson, who was arrested March 6 on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge. The board emerged from executive session shortly before midnight and adjourned without taking action.
The Thursday meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Waco ISD Conference Center, 115 S. Fifth St.
Doors will open for the meeting at 5:30 p.m. and people should use the Fifth Street entrance, district spokesman Kyle DeBeer said. No large bags, signs, banners or weapons are allowed in the boardroom.
There will be no public comment at this meeting, unlike Tuesday's meeting.
The board is posted to discuss “personnel matters” in executive session, followed by an open session discussion and possible action “regarding consequences and and possible contract and employment implications, if any,” for the superintendent. The meeting will also be broadcast live on WISD-TV and streamed online at wacoisd.org/live.
Atkins said he expects the board to go into closed session at the beginning of the meeting, as it did Tuesday. Board members spoke with Nelson for about an hour Tuesday but spent the rest of the time in conversation among themselves.
"I think the board members who had questions and wanted to visit with him, not only about the arrest but also about his ideas about moving forward, had a chance to do so," Atkins said. "Obviously, he was contrite and remorseful."
Board members Cary DuPuy and Larry Perez declined to comment Wednesday. Board members Norman Manning, Stephanie Korteweg, Allen Sykes and Angela Tekell did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Atkins said the board spent a lot of time Tuesday night discussing possible options for Nelson. He said he was impressed with the civility of the audience at the meeting and that most people seem to understand this is a difficult decision for board members.
"Everyone is really working hard to get the right result that's best for the community," he said. "I just want to get it right for this community."
About 243 people attended the Tuesday meeting. They overwhelmingly supported Nelson. Some wore T-shirts bearing a phrase he often uses ("hard work pays off"). Others voiced their support to the board during public comment.
When Atkins asked audience members to stand if they were attending to support Nelson, almost everyone in the boardroom stood. Out of 14 people who signed up to speak Tuesday, only two spoke against keeping Nelson as superintendent.
A state trooper stopped Nelson at about 9:25 p.m. March 6 on U.S. Highway 190/State Highway 6 outside of Hearne, about 55 miles southwest of Waco, for driving in the passing lane, according to an arrest affidavit.
Nelson said the arrest occurred when he was driving back from an interview with the Houston Independent School District board, although he said he was never a formal applicant for the superintendent position there. Before leaving Houston, he stopped at a friend’s house, and in conversation, he mentioned he had chronic back pain, Nelson said.
The friend suggested Nelson try marijuana, and Nelson smoked “a small sample” at the house, he said. He said he was not under the influence hours later when the trooper stopped him.
Nelson was booked into Robertson County Jail in Franklin and released the next day on his own recognizance. On Friday, Nelson signed a plea agreement with the Robertson County District Attorney’s Office and paid $500 to enter a pretrial diversion program. The charge will be dismissed if Nelson avoids trouble for 90 days.