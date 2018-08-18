The state cited Waco Independent School District for 10 violations related to special education during the past school year, and a corrective action plan presented last week focuses on new staff training.
The district also restructured top leadership in its special education department in response to the Texas Education Agency's findings and named three new special education administrators in late May.
But Mary Ohmad, parent of a Waco High School student with special needst, said she has little faith the corrective action plan will change special education in Waco ISD.
“We’ve been here ten years and they still haven’t gotten it together,” she said. “It’s horrible.”
The Texas Education Agency has had a handful of investigations related to special education at Waco ISD in the past seven years.
Last fall, TEA warned Waco ISD if special education problems continued TEA officials would visit the school district. In February, the state agency followed through with an investigation of “substantial, imminent, and ongoing risks” in special education, bilingual and English as a second language education, and career and technical education programs, according to a report of the agency’s findings obtained by the Tribune-Herald.
Without additional staff and parent education, Ohmad said she believes the district’s special education program will remain out of compliance.
Ohmad said she taught herself special education law out of necessity after a teacher tied down her non-verbal autistic son in 2008.
“They, unfortunately, created me,” she said. “I was not on a path to be an advocate. I just became one because I had to.”
Now she helps other parents struggling to decipher state and federal special education legal jargon.
A Waco ISD graduate herself, Ohmad said she wants to see the school district improve but doubts change will come this year.
“There’s a huge divide between general education and special education,” she said. “We don’t have special needs Parent Teacher Associations. We’re just an afterthought.”
When the education system falls short in serving students with special needs, it amounts to kicking the can down the road, Ohmad said.
“If they do not put the money into the education system now, they will become a financial burden later,” she said. “For instance, my kiddo is severe (autistic), but he will have a job eventually. Had he not gotten the (educational) services, he would have been in a daycare. … (Special education students) deserve a good life. They don’t deserve to be sitting in a facility staring at the walls.”
School has not started yet, but Ohmad said she is already receiving calls from parents frustrated with the district’s special education program.
“It breaks my heart when these parents are telling me they’re getting denied on essential services that are supposed to be given by law,” she said. “And this is now when training has already happened. … I do understand and I do appreciate that they’re getting training, but this training is not going to suffice. It’s not.”
TEA report
According to the report, the TEA found special education students were placed in the district's Disciplinary Alternative Education Program without consideration of their disability, in violation of federal law, and were placed in the program at a higher rate than their general education peers.
The agency also concluded district staff failed to include parents in special education students' Arrival, Review, and Dismissal meetings, in violation of federal law. And when special education students performed poorly on state standardized tests, the district failed to hold the same type of meetings to review their performance, in violation of the state education code.
The Arrival Review and Dismissal meetings are held to determine a student’s special education eligibility and to develop their binding individualized education program addressing their particular educational needs. In one case, the TEA found an Arrival Review and Dismissal committee member forged a parent's signature.
Three of the district's violations were a result of delayed or poorly developed individualized education programs and a lack of enforcement of programs in the classroom, according to the report.
Another violation came because the district did not properly document students' testing accommodations, the report states.
Lastly, the agency found Waco ISD failed to comply with requirements to identify students who could qualify for special education support and to evaluate those students.
Waco ISD Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson told TEA officials the state's school funding system further complicates many of the district's problems.
Education law attorney Sonja Kerr, of the Hollingsworth & Zivitz law firm, said state funding is no excuse, and school districts must abide by special education laws.
“If districts do not have resources, then the local district has a responsibility to request financial assistance from the Texas Education Agency,” Kerr said.
District plan
Throughout this month, Waco ISD staff are getting additional special education training. Special education directors are also updating the district's special education policies and procedures.
The district's corrective action plan does not address staffing, but staff responses included in the TEA report address a potential need for more special education support staff.
District spokesman Kyle DeBeer said in addition to revamping the leadership structure and putting new people in place, the district has added special education staff this summer, including a behavior specialist, two instructional specialists, two speech pathologists and three diagnosticians, It also plans to add three Arrival Review and Dismissal facilitators in the future.
The district will held a special programs fair from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at University High School's performing arts center, where parents could talk with staff involved in special education, career and technical education, gifted and talented, early childhood, bilingual education, and deaf education.
"We are confident that the corrective action plan outlined (Thursday) night will not just correct the issues identified during TEA's site visit but will also allow us to better meet the unique needs of the students served through our special education, bilingual and career and technical education programs," DeBeer said. "Even before the site visit, Dr. Nelson made enhancing special programs one of his five bold changes for the district. Every month, district leaders are meeting to review the implementation of the corrective action plan and to discuss best practices in special education."