Waco Independent School District trustees unanimously approved an online speech therapy service for some students Thursday, but not before a pair of parents questioned the district’s efforts to consider other options.
The board approved a one-year, $152,325 contract with Presence Learning to provide online speech therapy services to 150 students at 11 campuses. Officials have said the district was unable to fill three open speech pathology positions over the summer, and the existing speech therapy staff would be unable to serve all 536 students receiving the services.
In a public comment period during Thursday’s board meeting, two parents questioned whether the district had made an effort to contract speech pathologists through local therapy clinics before opting for the online service.
“In the short time that I have been made aware of this issue I have been able to contact multiple outside therapy centers that have contracted with surrounding school districts before and would be willing to do the same with Waco ISD,” Amy Tannous said. “They have the availability of therapists to start immediately.”
Tannous has a child diagnosed with autism who attends Lake Air Montessori, one of the schools where some speech therapy students have been selected to transition to the online therapy program. She said she is not against the use of an online therapy system as an alternative, but cautioned that students must be selected on a case-by-case basis.
“I hope that you would base your decision on the knowledge that you not only have for this program but the research that supports this type of therapy and would have the ability to say to yourself as a parent that you would be OK with going through with immediate implementation of (Presence Learning) with your own child,” Tannous said.
She asked the board to vote against the contract.
District officials have said they selected students to participate in teletherapy based the students’ needs and that they are working to fill the in-district speech pathologist positions that remain open.
Mary Ohmad, who said her two sons with her at the meeting also had been diagnosed with autism, also said the board should consider local therapy clinics before going with the online service.
“I beg you to consider us, not just for this, but for future things you try to implement,” Ohmad said “… Include us. I would definitely not allow this (online speech therapy) for (my son).”
Board President Pat Atkins asked Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson about the online therapy service, whether district staff had contacted local clinics and about future opportunities to communicate with parents about the online service.
“We looked at a host of ideas and we can certainly add that (seeking a local speech therapy contract) to our review process, but we pretty much exhausted all of our local options,” Nelson said. “… We ask for approval of this item because we have kids who need to have their services met. This is a tool in our tool belt that we need to have in our arsenal.”
Nelson said he recognizes the need for more communication with parents and that the program’s initial presentation to the public was not made properly.
“I want to say on behalf of our staff we applaud the parents who had the courage to stand up and defend their children tonight,” he said. “Respectfully to those two parents we plan on being very responsive to their concerns. … We’ll work to educate our parents and this board and the principals on the array of online services and vendors and companies we interact with, this is just a new one.”
The school board unanimously approved the new service. Board members Angela Tekell and Stephanie Korteweg were not at the meeting.
The special education department will host a question-and-answer session about the online service at 6:15 p.m. Monday in the Waco ISD Conference Center, 115 S. Fifth St.