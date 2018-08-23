The Waco Independent School District trustees unanimously approved a half-cent cut to the property tax rate and districtwide raises as part of the 2018-19 budget adopted Thursday.
“The average market value of residences in the district went up substantially this year,” Chief Financial Officer Sheryl Davis said Thursday night.
Because of the 10 percent increase in the district’s tax base since last year, up to $6.3 billion in taxable value, the lower rate of $1.40408 per $100 valuation will bring in more revenue than last year. The average taxable value of residences increased from $84,600 last year to $95,800 this year.
After an hour and a half in closed session Thursday night, the board held a public hearing, as required by law, but no one spoke during the hearing.
The 2018-19 budget includes a $1,000 salary increase for teachers; a 2 percent raise for paraprofessionals, aides and auxiliary staff; and a 1.5 percent raise for administrative and professional district personnel. Last year, the board gave a 1.1 percent raise for teachers and a 1 percent raise for other personnel.
The district is estimating its revenue at $170.3 million, including $77.7 million in local property tax revenue, and its spending at $169.9 million for the 2018-19 school year.
“This is the first time for Waco ISD since our current funding system has been in place that our local revenues will exceed our state revenues,” Davis said.
The majority of the district’s revenue, 51.6 percent, will come from local sources. State and federal money will account for the remaining 48.4 percent.
Waco ISD’s general fund budget is $145.1 million, the child nutrition budget is $10.1 million, and the debt service budget is $14.6 million, according to district documents. About $2.9 million of the district’s general budget will go to the new in-district charter, Transformation Waco.
The district’s overall instruction budget increased $2 million to include five new dyslexia teachers, a gifted-and-talented program teacher, additional bilingual intervention support, and additional response to intervention support.
Other budget increases include money for replacement athletics safety gear, University High School marching band uniforms, district television equipment for live broadcast, website management, an online communications system and an internal audit assessment, according to district documents.
The district will start the year with a fund balance of $46,078,102 and end with $46,040,798, with $37,917,918 in unassigned funds.
The board also approved an increase to the district’s employee health insurance contribution to include an additional $36 a month per employee.
“I just want to thank our outstanding finance department for their tireless efforts,” Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson said. “Balancing the budget was a little curveball that they’re not used to.”