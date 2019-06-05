The Waco Independent School District Board of Trustees voted Wednesday to appoint Robin Houston and Jose Vidana to the board, replacing two trustees who recently resigned.
Vidana will replace Larry Perez, who represented District 3, and Houston will replace Pat Atkins, who served in an at-large seat, representing the whole school district.
The board of trustees spent about three hours in closed session, interviewing 20 candidates for the two vacant positions. Both votes carried unanimously.
“We are blessed to live in a community that is committed to our students and their success,” board President Angela Tekell said in a press release. “It was heartening to see how many people were willing to serve on the school board. While this was by no means an easy decision, I am confident that Robin and Jose will bring valuable perspectives to this board as we search for the district’s next superintendent.”
Both Perez and Atkins announced their resignations the same week.
Perez, Waco ISD’s longest-serving Latino board member, announced his resignation May 22, two days after then board President Atkins announced he would resign.
Houston will serve in the at-large seat until May 2020, when a special election will be held for the final year of that position’s three-year term.
Houston is a graduate of Waco High School and the parent of two Waco ISD students, one of whom also graduated from Waco High School on Saturday, according to the press release. Houston has been the juvenile prosecutor in the McLennan County District Attorney’s office for more than a decade.
In her letter to the board, Houston emphasizes her personal connection to education as the daughter of a Waco ISD teacher, whose career spanned more than 20 years and four elementary schools.
“My mother … showed me how much work and dedication it takes to be an effective teacher,” Houston wrote. “Observing her triumphs and struggles instilled in me a deep and abiding respect for the profession and specifically for the professionals that teach in our district’s schools.”
Vidana will serve in the District 3 seat until May 2020, when that term expires and voters will elect someone to a new three-year term representing that district.
A postal carrier who delivers mail in the Alta Vista neighborhood, Vidana and his wife, Letitia, are both members of the University High School Class of 1997, the press release states. They have six children, including four University High School graduates and two students currently enrolled in Waco ISD.
In his letter to the board, Vidana highlights his connection to the area that he was appointed to represent.
“Being bilingual gives me another opportunity to hear the voices of the Spanish speaking community that is continuously growing and populating the South Waco community,” Vidana wrote. “Another benefit about being bilingual is the ability to break cultural and language barriers that currently exist. I would love to serve the community and let them know that they matter, that the education of their children matters.”
The newly appointed trustees will be sworn in at the board’s next meeting on June 24.
Both Perez and Atkins have served on the board since 2002. Perez cited health concerns as his reason for resigning, while Atkins said he is resigning because he is moving outside the district’s boundaries.
Superintendent search
The resignations come two months after the board and then-Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson came to an agreement for Nelson to resign after his misdemeanor marijuana possession arrest. The board took its first steps toward hiring a new superintendent late last month, when it started accepting applications.
Texas Association of School Boards Executive Search Services is conducting a survey to solicit feedback from community members about the characteristics they want to see in the next superintendent. The survey is available at wacoisd.org/feedback through midnight Monday.
The application deadline for the superintendent’s position is midnight June 19. The board is scheduled to meet June 24 for an initial review of applicants. Interviews are expected to start in mid-July, and a lone finalist for the superintendent’s position could be named in early August.