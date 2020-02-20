Waco High School won the Region 12 Texas High School Mock Trial Competition and is advancing to the state contest in March.
The regional competition was sponsored by the McLennan County Young Lawyers Association and held at Baylor Law School Feb. 6-8. Regional co-chairs were Gavin Lane of the Zimmerman Law Firm and Jenny Branson of Baylor Law School.
Around 40 attorneys, law students and collegiate mock trial members served as judges during the weekend. Each team competed in three preliminary rounds. Four teams advanced to the semifinal round, while the Greater Waco Christian Home Educators team and the Waco High team made it to the final round.
The final round was presided over by McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson and was also judged by Assistant District Attorney Stephen Yip and local attorney Dan Stokes.
Other participating schools were Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School, Live Oak Classical School, Midway High School, Temple High School and Vanguard College Preparatory School.
Becca Heldenbrand of Waco High and Cole Bourland of Greater Waco Christian Home Educators won awards for being the best witnesses in the preliminary rounds. Lauren Kate Porter of Greater Waco Christian Home Educators and Bryce Tonkin of Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School were recognized for being the best advocates in the preliminary rounds.
This year’s competition also included a courtroom artist contest. Lillian Peregrine of Greater Waco Christian Home Educators won and will advance to the state competition.
Region 12 won a wild card in this year’s state competition, so the Greater Waco Christian Home Educators team also will advance to the state competition, which will be held in Dallas during the first weekend of March.
