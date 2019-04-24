Waco High School Principal Ed Love will leave his post at the end of June to become the executive director of school leadership at Transformation Waco, the five-school charter system in the Waco Independent School District.
Love has led the high school since 2014. His last day at Waco High School will be June 30, according to a press release from Waco ISD. In his new position, Love will support the principals at the five Transformation Waco schools: Indian Spring Middle School, G.W. Carver Middle School, Alta Vista Elementary School, Brook Avenue Elementary School and J.H. Hines Elementary School.
“Waco ISD is the only school system that I have ever worked in, and it’s the only school system that I’ve wanted to be in,” Love wrote in the press release. “That’s why the past five years as the principal of Waco High School mean so much to me. Lion pride runs deep, and I’ll always be a Lion. However, I was ready for a new challenge, and I’m excited to continue serving Waco students by helping principals hone their craft.”
Before joining Waco High School, Love, 59, led G.W. Carver Middle School and the G.L. Wiley Opportunity Center. He also served as a coach, assistant principal and associate principal at Waco High School.
“When it comes to student success, there’s no doubt that great teachers and great principals make all the difference,” Waco ISD Interim Superintendent Hazel Rowe wrote in the press release. “From his time as a middle school teacher at Tennyson through his tenure at Waco High, Coach Love has made that difference for generations of students in our district. Informally, he has long been a mentor and a resource for other principals. I’m pleased that Ed will be able to focus on that work in his new role.”
Love's position is new to Transformation Waco and is funded by the $5 million implementation grant the in-district charter received under Senate Bill 1882, passed in 2017. The legislation also provides additional per-student funding from the state.
“Ed is already someone that our principals turn to for advice and support,” Transformation Waco CEO Robin McDurham wrote in the press release. “When I heard that he was ready for a change, I instantly thought of him for this role. Our principals will benefit from his expertise and deep ties to the community, and our students will benefit from his example.”
The Waco High School principal opening will be posted on the Waco ISD website.