While scores of high school seniors are preparing for graduation and moving on to the next phase in their lives, Waco High School junior Restylyn Atalisay celebrated a milestone of her own earlier this month. She became a U.S. citizen.
“Part of coming to America is becoming an American citizen, so that was the American dream,” Atalisay said.
The 17-year-old was born in the city of Concepcion in the Philippines, and her family moved to the United State in 2007 and became permanent residents, with permission to stay indefinitely but without the privileges that go with citizenship, including voting. Moving from a tropical country as a child, she was excited to experience snow until she realized snow is infrequent in Central Texas, Atalisay said.
“One of the main things I thought about America was there would be snow,” she said. “I was quite disappointed when I flew into Dallas-Fort Worth and it was bright and warm.”
Her family settled in Waco, where Atalisay, her older brother and her younger brother grew up. About two weeks ago, her mother became a naturalized citizen after fulfilling the requirements of the Immigration and Nationality Act. It is a yearslong and expensive process, and Atalisay decided to start it herself.
Then her family realized her path to citizenship would be much easier since she was still a minor and was now the daughter of a naturalized citizen. In the same stroke, they realized her older brother had missed an opportunity.
“The original plan was that I was going to go through a long process that would cost more money, but when we were reading her (mother’s) rights and the next step, we realized since I was under 18 years old, I could apply to become a U.S. citizen as her child,” Atalisay said.
Children who are lawful permanent residents and in the custody of a parent who is a citizen may automatically qualify for citizenship, as Atalisay did.
While the realization was exciting for her and her family, Atalisay’s 19-year-old brother could not become a citizen through the same process since he is now a legal adult.
Anali Looper, a Waco-based immigration attorney for the nonprofit American Gateways, said a lack of information and an abundance of people not authorized to provide immigration advice spreading misinformation are among her biggest concerns. She was speaking generally and was not involved in Atalisay’s case.
“The law is changing every day and it is hard to keep up with, so I think people who are going through the process themselves struggle with the ins and outs of the process,” Looper said. “There are many immigrant benefits that can expire for children when they turn 18 or 21, so being informed is important.”
Immigration cases are complex and vary greatly, while reliable and affordable legal help is scarce, she said.
“By the time people come around to my office, people are confused, probably have spent thousands of dollars trying to apply the correct way to get the right status, but are nowhere,” Looper said.
For Atalisay’s part, she will be taking more classes at McLennan Community College next school year as she works toward high school graduation while getting a head start on work to become a registered nurse. And citizenship is giving her something new to look forward to.
“As a permanent resident, I was not allowed to vote,” Atalisay said. “That is something I am really excited to do. I cannot wait to vote when I turn 18. This is a part of the American dream.”