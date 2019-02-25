A Waco family plans to stand with hundreds Tuesday at the Texas Capitol to ask legislators to strengthen state services crucial for children with disabilities.
Melissa and Jody Copp hope that sharing their experience with their two children will encourage area representatives to make the state’s Medicaid managed care system more effective and accessible.
The Copp family will join the nonprofit Protect TX Fragile Kids at a press conference and rally Tuesday, as legislators announce legislation to improve services to medically fragile children and protect their families from the risk of medical bankruptcy.
“We need to emphasize why it’s important not to cut funding in these programs that we know first-hand will improve the quality of life for these children,” said Copp, who with her husband founded the Raising Wheels Foundation.
Their boys — Calan, 10; and Lawson, 6 — have been diagnosed with a rare genetic condition and use wheelchairs. But the family has struggled to get them signed up for Medicaid help.
Over the past five years, the state has cut services for children with disabilities, disrupting medically necessary care for those who rely on the system, advocates with Protect TX Fragile Kids say.
Texas privatized its traditional Medicaid program in 2016, creating the “STAR Kids Medicaid Managed Care Program,” and by 2019, survey of participating families showed more than 55 percent of the children had experienced denials for medically necessary services, durable medical equipment or medications ordered by their physicians. Thirty four percent of families reported their health providers were no longer in-network, according to a statement from the nonprofit.
The nonprofit was founded in 2016 in direct response to the changes made by the state of Texas Waiver Programs. Texas is ranked 49th in the country for supports and services which allow people with disabilities to live at home and remain in the community, according to the nonprofit.
Lawmakers from both parties are expected to roll out bills this month to fix widespread problems exposed in 2018 via an eight-part Dallas Morning News investigation that led to legislative hearings and inquiries regarding the STAR Kids program.
Melissa Copp said she hopes Tuesday to meet with State Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury; and Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson, R-Waco, who in the past has advocated better funding for Medicaid therapy for disabled children.
Copp said that in her family’s case, insurance hasn’t covered all the testing, medical equipment and resources for her children, making it increasingly difficult to juggle spending, she said.
“We have waited a decade, which has caused them to be not properly cared for because they’ve been chronically ill the entire time and we haven’t been able to afford certain medications, certain equipment, certain therapy, that could have improved their quality of life,” she said.
The Copp family was featured in a Season 5 episode of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” in which Chip and Joanna Gaines and Tim Tebow renovated their home to meet accommodations for the children. They now use the education, resources and connections made throughout their journey to help others raise children with disabilities.
Copp said she has what is considered a “gap family,” or one that doesn’t qualify for Medicaid coverage, due to medical or income requirements.
“We were completely out of luck,” she said. “We were stuck.”
Two weeks ago, the family received the first level of approval to get on Medicaid for her oldest son, who is now almost 11, she said.
Copp said the family only qualified because it recently dropped to one income as Jody Copp left his job to run Raising Wheels.
“Just to get qualified, we had to make a drastic change,” Melissa Copp said.
The recent qualifications have allowed them to receive a respiratory vest that will help prevent respiratory illnesses, she said.
“It’s opened up a lot of quality of care and health needs for us,” she said.