Moody Independent School District will bring in about $450,000 more in state revenue after residents voted last weekend to change the district’s tax rate structure, district officials said.
The overall tax rate will remain the same, at $1.36 per $100 of property value. The “penny swap,” as the district calls it, refers to a 13-cent increase in the district’s maintenance and operations tax rate and 13-cent decrease in the district’s debt service rate.
“I am extremely proud of this community and the people that voted,” Superintendent Gary Martel wrote in an email Monday. “I think it shows they trust this school board and our administration and staff.”
Each district’s tax rate is broken down into a maintenance and operation rate and a debt service rate. The state provides more funding per penny on the maintenance and operation rate than the debt service rate, according to district documents.
The shift passed Saturday with 121 votes in favor and 16 votes against.
According to the Texas Association of School Boards, 70 percent of tax ratification elections in recent years have approved changes proposed by districts.
Two-year process
Moody’s tax ratification election was a work in progress for two years, Martel said. Earlier this year the school board received training on the process from Waco’s Region 12 Education Service Center, a nonprofit organization whose sole purpose is to disseminate information from the state level to school districts.
Martel said he and the board worked hard to inform the community about the election. District officials held two town hall meetings, informational meetings, and attended local Saturday morning prayer breakfasts to get the word out about the district’s intentions.
“It is unfortunate in the current public school financial climate that districts such as ours have to swap pennies and use every available financial option to meet the needs of our students and staff.… This is one of the few ways we could continue to improve teacher salaries so we could retain and recruit great teachers without an actual tax increase,” Martel said.
The new money will support initiatives to improve teacher retention, school safety, transportation and a program that will allow students to earn an associate’s degree by the time they graduate high school.