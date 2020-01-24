By the end of next year, every Waco Independent School District student who needs corrective eyeglasses will have them, with the opening of the Bernard and Audre Rapoport Vision Center at the Greater Waco Advanced Health Care Academy, Transformation Waco CEO Robin McDurham said at the clinic's ribbon-cutting Friday.
Transformation Waco, the five-school charter system that partners with Waco ISD, developed the idea for the project after realizing that less than 5% of students in the Transformation zone who were screened and referred to an eye doctor actually received treatment, McDurham said. Across Waco ISD, that number is only slightly higher at 15%.
"Transformation Waco was designed to serve as an incubator for innovative practices," she said. "The Vision Center is one of those projects."
Transformation Waco serves three elementary schools — Alta Vista, Brook Avenue and J.H. Hines — and two middle schools — Indian Spring and G.W. Carver.
The in-district charter system received a $65,000 grant from the Bernard and Audre Rapoport Foundation to establish the on-site optometry clinic on the GWAHCA campus. The funds covered all the necessary equipment and supplies for an optometry clinic, like a retina camera, as well as operational expenses.
Jenny Peel, the Rapoport Foundation's grants manager, said this has been one of the best grants she has worked on because she has already seen it bear fruit in the students who received free eyeglasses last year.
The grant also provided partial funding for a health services specialist, Sydnee Corey, who wrote the grant application and recruited Dr. Linda Crannell, the clinic's on-staff optometrist. Transformation Waco will fund Crannell's salary.
"We wanted this to be a comprehensive optometry clinic," Corey said. "It's finally come to fruition."
All of the equipment in the clinic complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act, so all students can operate it, Corey said.
"We didn't want to leave any student out," she said.
Corey, who started as a social work intern last school year, also helped coordinate last year's Vision Fest, a two-day event at GWAHCA that provided glasses to 461 students from 22 Waco ISD campuses.
The Rapoport Foundation and the Dallas-based Essilor Vision Foundation, a nonprofit, helped fund Vision Fest, while local optometrists Laura Green, Travis Loven and Stacey Virden donated their services and staff at a reduced rate.
McDurham said she wanted to find a way for a school district to take charge of the problem, so she worked with district Career and Technical Education Director Donna McKethan to develop a sustainable program for Waco ISD.
"Our vision was a clinic in which our Waco ISD high school students were able to be a part of every bit of that process," McDurham said. "When we brought those 14 doctors through here for two days, it was actually the students in scrubs that were moving the process along."
McKethan thanked McDurham for her devotion to the clinic and said the new facility will touch "countless lives" because of McDurham's vision, not intending to make a pun.
"It's important to have people with vision," she said to laughter, "not only to be able to see well but to have a vision for what our school district, our community can do for our students."
The clinic opened in October and has served 58 students since then. It will be open to all Waco ISD students on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Campus nurses will identify students who need the clinic's services, and pharmacy tech students will learn how to run the equipment to make prescription eyeglasses for the students who need them.
