Vanguard College Preparatory School junior Emma Lowe’s entry in the TCEQ’s Take Care of Texas video contest placed third in the high school division.

Emma Lowe, a junior at Vanguard College Preparatory School, took the third-place prize among high school students in the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s Take Care of Texas video contest.

This year’s contest received the most entries in its history. The increasing number of entries indicates students’ growing interest in demonstrating how to help keep the air and water clean, conserve water and energy, and reduce waste, a TCEQ news release said.

Take Care of Texas team members chose 12 finalists (six each in the ninth-12th grade and sixth-eighth grade divisions) from the initial pool of 585. Members of the public voted on the 12, and the first-, second- and third-place standings for the high school and middle school categories were decided by TCEQ commissioners, executive staff and representatives from the contest partner, Waste Management of Texas .

Emma receives a $500 scholarship provided by Waste Management . The video can be found at takecareoftexas.org/teens/ video-contest.

Take Care of Texas is a statewide campaign from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality that encourages all Texans to help keep our air and water clean, conserve water and energy, and reduce waste.

