A Waco student is among six finalists in the statewide "Take Care of Texas" video contest, and the public will decide the winner this week.

Emma Lowe, a Vanguard College Preparatory School junior, uses scenes from Waco and her school to encourage people to recycle, reuse and compost in her short video.

She was among 550 Texas students who entered the contest held by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Online voting for the best video among the six finalists will wrap up at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Videos are available for review at takecareoftexas.org/teens/vote-your-favorite-video-2020.

Emma, daughter of John and Angela Lowe, is in the environmental science class of Michaela McKown, who encourages her students to enter the contest each year. Emma is junior class president and is involved in orchestra and community service activities.

