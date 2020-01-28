A Waco student is among six finalists in the statewide "Take Care of Texas" video contest, and the public will decide the winner this week.
Emma Lowe, a Vanguard College Preparatory School junior, uses scenes from Waco and her school to encourage people to recycle, reuse and compost in her short video.
She was among 550 Texas students who entered the contest held by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
Online voting for the best video among the six finalists will wrap up at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Videos are available for review at takecareoftexas.org/teens/vote-your-favorite-video-2020.
Emma, daughter of John and Angela Lowe, is in the environmental science class of Michaela McKown, who encourages her students to enter the contest each year. Emma is junior class president and is involved in orchestra and community service activities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.