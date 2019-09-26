Eleven seventh-grade students at Vanguard College Preparatory School were recognized by Duke TIP’s Seventh Grade Talent Search.
The Duke University Talent Identification Program (Duke TIP) is a nonprofit organization that has served over 2.9 million academically talented students in grades 4-12 since it was founded in 1980.
The students recognized are Katherine Bogan, Jon Esparza, Boyd Estepp, Hudson Harp, Hutson Harper, Grant Herridge, Lex Lummer, Ella Martinez, Marcus Offill, Aiyana Pettes and Ben Sheppard.
Collaborating with educators and parents, TIP helps gifted students assess the extent of their academic abilities with above-grade-level testing, recognizes them for their achievements, and provides them with a variety of enrichment benefits as well as accelerated face-to-face and online educational programs.
All Duke TIP programs are designed specifically for gifted students. The talent searches help students and their families evaluate and grow their academic abilities while educational programs provide them with motivation, challenge, inspiration, advanced interactive learning opportunities, peer interaction and more.
Duke TIP works with students, families, and educators to identify, recognize, challenge, engage, and support gifted youth in reaching their highest potential.
