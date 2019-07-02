Baylor College of Education senior Chloe Marshall picked up the oversized, squishy pink die on the table and asked 4-year-old Emilio Flores how many dots were on the side facing him.
The Waco Independent School District student quickly answered “five” before Marshall spilled a pile of five Goldfish crackers onto the tabletop and asked him how many there were. Again, Emilio answered correctly.
When Marshall asked him to take five blocks and subtract two, Emilio easily calculated there were three blocks left, further demonstrating his knowledge of the number 5 without ever resorting to counting.
That was an approach to teaching math U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, R-Bryan, had not ever thought about before visiting the Math for Early Learners Academy at the Baylor College of Education on Tuesday morning.
“Programs like this are really, really important for the future of the economy and to each and every one of these individuals,” Flores said. “These students who are here today, their foundations they’re building in math are going to be hugely important to them for the rest of their lives.”
Founded in 2016 by the Baylor College of Education and professor Sandi Cooper, the academy is an early intervention program for students in pre-K and kindergarten whose educators have identified as struggling with math. The Mayborn Museum holds the four-week program for three hours a day, four days a week each summer.
So far, only Waco ISD and La Vega ISD students participate in the program. For the first three years, the program could only support students from Waco ISD, but thanks to a $74,000-grant from the Cooper Foundation, the program expanded to include La Vega students this year, for a total of 80 students.
“We’re really focusing on number sense, and research shows that this age group really needs more exposure to what we consider math but really the focus is numeracy,” said Cooper, a professor of mathematics in the Baylor School of Education’s Department of Curriculum & Instruction. “The research shows that math is a better predictor of success later than even literacy — not that literacy is not important but math is a better predictor of success.”
Sandi Cooper is not affiliated with the Cooper Foundation.
Numeracy is the ability to comprehend and work with numbers. Cooper said the Math for Early Learners Academy focuses on young students to get them past counting and into understanding what numbers represent.
“If a child can count 1 to 5, that’s great,” she said. “But can they count five objects and identify that’s 5 and really what 5 is? Can they see 5 in different situations, too?”
During the first three years, the academy served 62 Waco ISD students. Based on assessments, 98% of those students finished the program with scores on or above the grade level they were entering, Cooper said.
A study conducted by a Vanderbilt University professor found that preschool and kindergarten classrooms provide little opportunity for math learning and that the math content taught in those grades is highly redundant. Children engaged in math content just 4% of the day in pre-K and 9% of the day in kindergarten, according to the study.
“We feel like it’s the foundation for their math learning as they move forward, and we’re really trying to attack the achievement gap before it even starts,” she said. “The primary purpose is really to give these children a boost into their next grade level, and our focus is this kindergarten age.”
Growth opportunity
La Vega ISD Superintendent Sharon Shields said she was excited the district was able to extend the school year for another month for some students and teachers.
“This is an unbelievable opportunity for us to continue to grow professionally as teachers and support staff and for our youngest students, as well,” Shields said. “I know Waco ISD has been participating in this program now for some time, and I see the value of it. Allowing our babies, our youngest babies, to have an opportunity to experience math and numeracy at this particular level in their schooling is just phenomenal.”
Gwen James, Waco ISD director of early childhood education, said the program takes students beyond “How high can you count?” to “What does that number represent?” It also provides problem-solving skills for students that carry over into other subjects.
“It’s using those same brain connectors of problem-solving, analyzing, spatial reasoning. It all connects,” James said. “Math and all the skills they’re focusing on here play a vital role, and you have to have all of it for the child to be successful.”
Flores said he would like to see the program expanded, possibly state- or even nationwide and to see the impact it has on students throughout their lives.
“What you see here is a program that’s in its embryonic stage and is already having an impact on our local community,” he said. “It shows that this community, through the Cooper Foundation and Baylor College of Education, really is committed to education, and I would like to see this program continued beyond the stage it is in today and become a bigger part of the community.”