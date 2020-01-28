Texas State Technical College’s diesel equipment technology program hosted the Texas FFA Association Tractor Technician Career Development Event on Jan. 23, which featured 12 high schools from North and Central Texas.
In the Texas FFA Association’s Area 8, Midway High School placed first, Crawford High School placed second and Teague High School placed third.
“It feels rewarding,” said Caleb Montgomery, a sophomore member of Midway ’s team. “We have all been working on this since September.”
For Area 5, Sam Rayburn High School placed first, Wolfe City High School placed second and Campbell High School took third.
TSTC’s diesel equipment technology program instructors and students served as contest judges and created the problems the high school students found in the tractors.
Students on the first-place teams in both areas received TSTC scholarships.
The top three teams from each area will compete in a state FFA tractor technician competition to be held in March at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
Teams of three students took a written test and did a parts identification test. The students performed a troubleshooting exercise on John Deere and Kubota tractors donated for the competition by United Ag & Turf and Tipton International, both in Waco. Students drove the tractors once the teams found and repaired the problems.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.