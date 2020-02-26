With challenges like high teacher turnover and new leadership, Transformation Waco school principals are working to help students perform better academically this school year and score higher on state standardized exams, a year after two of the five schools in the in-district charter system failed state academic accountability ratings.
During a board meeting Tuesday, all five principals described efforts to meet the targeted attendance rate of 97%, struggles with students learning on grade level and ways they are helping teachers remain confident and creative. This is the first year the Transformation Waco board requested principals deliver progress reports, after providing goal-oriented plans at the beginning of the school year.
This is part of the Transformation zone's purpose, established in 2018 in a three-year contract with the Waco Independent School District, to improve the five schools' overall state academic ratings and prevent their closure after the schools failed state ratings for five consecutive years. All five schools have been removed from the state's failing schools list, but two schools received a failing rating last school year.
Transformation Waco schools received additional funding to improve student outcomes, and schools rated as failing that join a partnership like Transformation Waco’s are eligible to receive a two-year reprieve from state penalties, which can include closure or replacement of the district’s school board.
The five schools in the charter system are Alta Vista Elementary School, Brook Avenue Elementary School, J.H. Hines Elementary School, G.W. Carver Middle School and Indian Spring Middle School. J.H. Hines and G.W. Carver received F’s for their 2018-19 state accountability ratings, which are largely based on state standardized exams scores. The other three schools — Alta Vista, Brook Avenue and Indian Spring — received C’s.
Many of the principals are new to their roles, presenting further challenges for the in-district charter system. Alta Vista Elementary Principal Lindsey Helton started in her position mid-school year, replacing Karmen Logan, who was hired by Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon to be executive director of elementary education.
Additionally, this is Phillip Perry's first year as G.W. Carver's principal, although he previously served as an assistant principal there from 2013 to 2015. Joseph Alexander is in his second year as Indian Spring's principal, replacing James Stewart Jr. Stewart left Transformation Waco to become Waco High's principal after Ed Love, who was supposed to be in a position to develop school leadership, also departed from Transformation Waco this school year, when Kincannon named his as athletics director.
J.H. Hines also has several new teachers, including nine of the 16 new teachers or “interns” the Transformation zone recruited this year with the intention of training them and paying for them to earn their master's degree, as long as they stay with Transformation Waco for at least five years. Principal Elijah Barefield said he and other administrators at J.H. Hines are working to build their confidence by partnering them with mentor teachers.
"What we're looking at is growth, and a lot of times what we have to do is get them to that mindset of not looking at pass or fail. We're looking at whether this child is better now than what they were at the beginning of the school year," Barefield said. "Once the teachers started understanding that, that built their confidence. You can see it in the classroom."
Board member Mary Bonner-Fisher said she was glad to hear Barefield is working to improve the new teachers' confidence and skills by providing them with support and exposure to the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, which students take in spring.
"If they're operating in fear of the test, fear of performance, then it's going to have an impact on how they teach, on how they perform and on results for them as well as their students," Bonner-Fisher said.
The only school to meet the attendance rate target of 97% for the fall semester was Brook Avenue, while the other four schools hovered just below that line at 95% to 96%. Waco ISD's elementary school attendance rate for the fall semester was 95.9%.
The principals said they are working to incentivize attendance by talking to both students and parents about the importance of going to school every day. Helton, the Alta Vista principal, said the school's attendance team meets weekly with students to discuss absences and assigns staff members to follow up with their families each week. She and other administrators also pick up students who have transportation obstacles.
Meanwhile, Indian Spring surpassed goals for growing students' math and reading skills, the only Transformation Waco school to meet the charter's internal goals on both measures. Brook Avenue and G.W. Carver both met the growth goal for math skills, while narrowly missing the reading skills growth measure. Alta Vista came close to meeting both goals, while J.H. Hines saw significantly less growth than the other four schools.
Brook Avenue Principal Julie Sapaugh said the reason for that gap between students' growth in math and reading is that it is easier and takes less time to grow students' math skills than reading skills. To help students, the school hired two retired teachers as part-time tutors.
"Math is something you can grow quicker because it's skill-specific," Sapaugh said. "Reading really starts in those lower grades, and when you have students in third, fourth and fifth grade who have been on a low-performing campus for as many as years as they have, it's harder to catch up all those skills. In third grade, teachers are trying to teach how to attack a STAAR passage and how to read those. If that third grader can't read by the time they get to third grade, they're not going to be able to take that step further."
But some teachers may not know how to teach the skills for lower level readers, so the school is providing in-school interventions for the students struggling to read on grade level, Sapaugh said.
Helton said after-school tutoring for reading and math started in January, and now teachers are encouraging students to sign up for the annual Spring Break Academy, which provides students with a week of instruction aiming at improving their state standardized test scores. All five principals said they are close to meeting their goal of getting 100 students from each school signed up for the academy.
The struggle now is moving students who would be graded on state standardized exams as "approaches grade level" to "meets grade level" and "masters grade level," Helton said.
"We want to keep pushing those students higher and higher," she said.
The Spring Break Academy will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 9-13. Breakfast and lunch will be provided, and students will be assigned to a reading or math teacher or both. On March 13, the students will take a field trip to Austin, Dallas or Houston that will include a fun, educational activity that has yet to be decided.
