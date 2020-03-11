Indian Spring Middle School student Edwin Botello knows how important it is for him to pass the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness this spring.
As an eighth grader, he must pass the reading and math state standardized exams to advance to the next grade and become a high school student. That is why he attended Transformation Waco's Spring Break Academy this week to help improve his reading skills.
Edwin and hundreds of other students in the five Transformation Waco schools are spending their spring breaks at school to sharpen their literacy and math skills before the STAAR exams start in April. This is the second year Transformation Waco has held the academy.
STAAR testing begins April 7 for fifth and eighth graders, who will take the math exam that day. Fourth and seventh grade students will take the writing exam April 7, while high school students take their English I tests. Fifth and eighth grade students take the reading tests April 8, as high school students take their English II exams.
In Transformation Waco, the stakes are highest for fifth and eighth grade students, who must pass both reading and math tests to be promoted to the next grade. But two schools in the in-district charter system, J.H. Hines Elementary School and G.W. Carver Middle School, must perform well across the board on the tests so they will no longer be on the state's radar of failing schools. Both schools received an F academic rating from the state last school year.
The state monitors schools that fail state academic standards for multiple years.
The Waco Independent School District partnered with Transformation Waco in 2018 to create the in-district charter that is comprised of Alta Vista Elementary, Brook Avenue Elementary, J.H. Hines Elementary, Indian Spring Middle and G.W. Carver Middle School. The goal was to improve academic performance at the five schools, all of which were on the brink of closure by the state at the time for failing state academic standards for five consecutive years.
Transformation Waco Talent Development Director John Jenkins said the Spring Break Academy is one of the innovations the in-district charter system created to help students do better in school.
"Our area is really wraparound services, blanket services outside regular schooling that our students, our schools need," Jenkins said. "We're always trying to find creative and innovative ways to best serve our kids. Spring Break Academy is really one of those innovations. We don't want the students to sit at home for nine days and fall back, especially as we go into the fourth quarter and get ready for the final assessments for the year."
He said the idea for the spring break sessions was to rethink the learning environment and hire who the administrators consider to be the best teachers. The teachers applied and went through a screening process by administrators, then principals selected the teachers who made the cut for the Spring Break Academy. The 48 teachers come from Transformation Waco and Waco ISD schools and received the Transformational Urban Educator Award for 2020.
"What we've asked them to do is for the five days is to basically bring their best thinking forward with how to address math and reading, specifically with certain deficits that we believe exist," Jenkins said. "We give them a lot of latitude to do that."
Edwin, the eighth grader, worked on a digital escape room problem in which he had to unlock a combination by identifying the various components of a nonfiction book. He said he felt like the spring break instruction was helping him, although he still feels nervous about taking the STAAR.
Attiara Cannon, another Indian Spring eighth grader, said she attended the academy so she can perform well enough on the STAAR to get into Advanced Placement classes, like reading, her favorite subject.
Similarly, Ra'Shey Delesline, a seventh grader at Indian Spring, said she loves to read, especially fantasy and mystery books. She attended the academy to work on her reading skills after her teacher noticed her having some trouble in class. When Ra'Shey took her pre-test Monday, the test teachers use to gauge how much students learn during the week, she only missed one question. She said she will not miss any questions on the final test.
Student data from last year's Spring Break Academy showed that students who attended the academy grew their reading and math skills by 5%, Jenkins said. The goal this year is for students to improve those skills by 10%.
"We want to make sure we're really providing the best possible academic support during this time," he said. "What we fundamentally believe is that if we give a student a targeted intervention, 30-40 hours of very targeted instruction in either math or reading, that's going to help them grow. "
But the Spring Break Academy is only one innovation Transformation Waco has created to help its students. Another tall task for the in-district charter system is reducing teacher turnover, which is about 29% at the five schools. CEO Robin McDurham and her team developed the Transformational Urban Educator Residency Program last year to alleviate the turnover problem.
In partnership with Tarleton State University and the Chicago-based Academy of Urban School Leadership, Transformation Waco pays future educators to earn their teaching certificates, and then master's degrees, if they commit to staying at Transformation Waco for at least five years.
Transformation Waco is building the second cohort of future teachers through the program, Jenkins said. Between 15 and 20 new teachers will start graduate classes in May at Tarleton, while receiving in-the-field training by teaching summer school classes. They each will be assigned a mentor, a trainer and other support specialists to help them along the way.
Another new initiative by Transformation Waco is a teacher incentive allotment, Jenkins said. The in-district charter system is waiting for state approval to pilot a teacher incentive program that would reward teachers who perform in the top 30% of their specialty or subject with a financial incentive.
Jenkins said every program and initiative, including parent engagement nights at the Cameron Park Zoo or a bowling alley, is designed to improve student academic achievement, but Transformation Waco works to develop different methods that will work for different students.
"One way doesn't meet all kids' needs," he said.
