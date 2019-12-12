G.W. Carver Middle School teacher Linnette Corrales moved from Arizona to Waco this year to participate in Transformation Waco's alternative certification teacher program that recruits and trains future educators who need to obtain their teaching certificates.
A native of the Mexican state of Sonora, directly south of the Arizona-Mexico border, Corrales emigrated to the United States to start a better life and enrolled at the University of Arizona, where she earned a bachelor's degree in psychology. She planned to become a child clinical psychologist, but she fell in love with education while studying psychology. She wanted to be able to help children without charging them.
"I myself came from poverty, so I understood the power of education, how a good educator can really change your life and can change your perspective," she said.
So, Corrales applied to be part of Transformation Waco's first cohort of teachers-in-training, the Transformation Waco Urban Educator Residency Program in which residents earn their teacher certification, receive in-the-field training and study to earn their master's degree, all for free.
Transformation Waco recently opened up applications for its second cohort of future educators to participate in the two-year urban educator residency program. Applications close Jan. 10, and the next cohort starts March 16.
Transformation Waco, a charter system partnership with the Waco Independent School District, operates five schools that were considered chronically failing by the state. It is the first partnership of its kind in the state, created to prevent the closure of the five schools that failed state accountability ratings for five consecutive years.
The in-district charter system completed its first year of operation in August. Transformation Waco received a $5 million federal two-year implementation grant, plus $3.7 million in state revenue last year to operate the five schools in the partnership: Alta Vista Elementary, Brook Avenue Elementary, J.H. Hines Elementary, G.W. Carver Middle and Indian Spring Middle.
Talent development director John Jenkins said Transformation Waco is using grant money to cover the costs of the alternative certification program, which usually starts around $4,000, and for the teachers to earn a master's degree from Tarleton State University. Alternative certification programs provide a nontraditional pathway for college graduates to earn teaching certificates.
Those who are accepted into the program undergo spring training in Transformation Waco schools as substitute teachers. Beginning June 1, the selected candidates complete full-time training over the course of eight weeks, with help from the Chicago-based Academy of Urban School Leadership, and receive practical teaching experience in summer school. They receive a weekly stipend of $640 during the summer.
If candidates successfully complete the summer training and pass their certification content exam, they will be eligible for hire by a Transformation Waco school in the 2020-21 school year, according to transformationwaco.org, where people can apply.
Applicants must have a bachelor's degree, a minimum 3.0 GPA, passing scores on their content exams and be a U.S. citizen, legal resident or a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipient.
Corrales, who now teachers sixth grade pre-AP English, started working with students in June, which helped her understand the challenges she would face as a teacher in a Transformation Waco school.
"Whenever I came here, I knew I wanted to be an educator, but I had no idea what I was getting into," she said. "In the Transformation Zone, a lot of these kids have very special needs that people don't realize are there, and it's more than just curriculum. It goes beyond that. It's holistic. You're teaching the whole child."
Transformation Waco intends for the alternative certification program to combat high teacher turnover in its schools, Jenkins said. For the past three years, Waco ISD averaged a 24% teacher turnover rate, losing more than 200 teachers a year, compared to the statewide average of 16% annual turnover.
"We know that a large body of the teaching population in Waco ISD is alternative certification teachers. We've seen that trend over the last few years," he said. "We know that the need for teachers in Waco ISD with the teacher turnover is still going to be there, so we know there are still going to be vacancies, and we can't wait until June and July and even August to be looking for teachers. We have to try to look for teachers now."
Jenkins said the idea is to be proactive, rather than waiting to see what teachers show up and apply, and to provide hands-on training and support for these new teachers. Teachers in their first three years tend to be fairly fragile and need support from their peers and supervisors. Those who sign up for the residency program must commit to working in a Transformation Waco school for at least five years to be eligible.
"If you've got a lot of first- and second-year teachers, it puts your school at a disadvantage," Jenkins said. "What we've got to try to do these first couple years with this residency program is to try to build a stable teaching force. These are some of the most challenging schools in the area, and you're working with the most challenging students in the most challenging situations, and you're putting the least experienced teachers in those classrooms."
To help the new teachers maintain their classroom success, they attend a full day of training provided by the Academy of Urban School Leadership once a month, Jenkins said. Representatives with the academy also do classroom visits and provide teachers with feedback.
Indian Spring Middle School sixth grade English teacher Victoria Vasquez graduated from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor last December with a degree in psychology, like Corrales. She started working at South Waco Elementary School in January as a paraprofessional. The exposure to students convinced her to work in education, and with a little nudge from a teacher, she applied for the alternative certification program.
"It seemed like a wonderful opportunity," Vasquez said. "I want to be the teacher that I needed growing up. I want to be that inspiration to them."
She said she appreciated the summer in-school training and exposure to students and schools in Transformation Waco because she felt prepared for teaching middle school. She wished she could have worked with teachers one-on-one more, but otherwise she said the program provided plenty of support throughout the process.
"I didn't think I would build relationships and care for the students like I do," Vasquez said. "There are challenges. We face many things each and every day, but we learn how to be successful in our classrooms, and we learn how to help our students be successful. Some days are harder than others, but at the end of the day it's completely worth it. I wouldn't make a different choice."
Corrales said she would tell applicants for the new cohort to be prepared and to keep an open mind.
"You really need to have that passion. You really need to have that patience. You really need to have that open-mindedness and not worry about how a kid looks or where a kid comes from but really worry about where you want them to go, where they want to go," she said. "The program really helped me with that over the summer. It prepared me. It showed me the things I needed to do, how to manage my classroom, everything because otherwise I don't think I would be where I am at without it."
