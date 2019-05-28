The Transformation Waco Board of Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to approve hiring a Temple educator to serve as principal of G.W. Carver Middle School next school year.
But it will not be new territory for Phillip Perry, who previously served as assistant principal at Carver from 2013 to 2015.
Perry, principal at Fred W. Edwards Academy in Temple, will replace James Stewart, who is heading to Waco High School to become principal there next school year. Perry has led the Temple school since 2015.
Longtime Waco High School Principal Ed Love is passing the baton to Stewart, as Love moves into an administrative position with Transformation Waco, an in-district charter of five chronically underperforming schools in the Waco Independent School District. Love will be the executive director of school leadership, overseeing the campus principals.
Perry said he is prepared to continue the progress Stewart has made as principal at Carver.
“It’s a dream to come back and finish what we started,” Perry said.
The school lifted itself off the state’s “improvement required” list last year after meeting state standards, based primarily on standardized test scores, for the first time in recent years.
After serving with the Marine Corps, Perry went to work for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He had ambitions of becoming a prison warden, he said.
Perry’s first job in education was in Aldine ISD, a school district of about 67,000 students in Harris County. He spent a year as a special education teacher at Caraway Middle School, according to his Temple ISD online biography.
From there, Perry transferred to Lamar Junior High School with Lamar Consolidated ISD, which has about 32,000 students. In 2011, he moved to Waco to become an assistant principal at Waco High School, and in 2013, transferred to become assistant principal at G.W. Carver Middle School.
In 2015, Perry was promoted to head principal at Fred Edwards Academy, a credit recovery school in Temple ISD.
The Waco ISD Board of Trustees also must approve Perry’s contract, which it likely will do at next month’s regular meeting.