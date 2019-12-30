Three months into 2019, the unexpected arrest of Waco Independent School District Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson over a small amount of marijuana rocked a district where he had won plaudits for winning the community’s trust and raising student expectations.
His arrest and ultimate departure set in motion leadership changes that continued to roil the district for months, including a split board vote over hiring his successor.
A state trooper arrested Nelson on March 6 after stopping him for driving in the passing lane of U.S. Highway 190 outside Hearne, about 55 miles southwest of Waco. The trooper smelled marijuana, which gave him legal cause to search Nelson’s vehicle, and found less than 2 ounces of marijuana in the passenger seat, according to an arrest affidavit.
Nelson, 47, was booked into the Robertson County Jail in Franklin and released the next day on his own recognizance.
A week later, Nelson entered a plea agreement with the Robertson County District Attorney’s Office to have his misdemeanor marijuana possession charge dismissed if he completed a 90-day diversion program, which he would finish in June.
Many wondered why Nelson was out of town at 9 on school night, when he was arrested. In his first interview after his arrest, Nelson told the Tribune-Herald he was returning from an interview with the Houston ISD school board for its vacant superintendent position when he was pulled over. He said the conversation went well, but he told the Houston board he wanted to stay in Waco.
His arrest changed that possibility. While Nelson navigated his plea agreement in Robertson County, the Waco ISD board of trustees struggled to come to terms with his arrest and the best way to handle it, with roughly 15,000 students watching for the example the board and Nelson would set for them.
Nelson told the Tribune-Herald that he was remorseful for his arrest and planned to seek the school board’s forgiveness and a chance at redemption. He said he could use his mistake to teach children about the danger of drugs and “making poor choices.”
But a teacher’s aide who made the same “poor choice” as Nelson told the Tribune-Herald she was asked to resign after her arrest for the same misdemeanor marijuana possession charge. Like Nelson, she entered a pretrial diversion program, which was expected to result in no jail time and a clear record.
The community also grappled with the arrest of a leader who in two years had served as a role model for students and who had bridged gaps between community members and the school district. Nelson had served as the Laredo ISD superintendent from 2009 until he started in Waco in June 2017. The Texas Association of School Boards named Nelson the 2014 Superintendent of the Year.
A group of local pastors called on Waco ISD to retain Nelson, as did an online petition with 5,800 signatures, some from those who knew him in other school districts.
It took two meetings and seven hours for all board members and Nelson to come to an agreement that Nelson would resign. The board unanimously voted March 21 to accept a separation agreement with Nelson, who received $96,000 as part of the deal.
In a statement about his resignation, Nelson recalled the Texas Education Agency’s 2017 warning that five schools could face closure if they failed to meet state ratings based on standardized exams again that school year. He praised the efforts of the community to turn around four of those schools and the creation of the in-district charter system, Transformation Waco, that helped prevent their closure.
“Our sense of common purpose and shared commitment to students’ success is a rare thing,” Nelson wrote. “I have been reflecting on that and on the conversations taking place across our community, including my conversation with you Tuesday night. The discussion has become more about me and my poor decisions than our schools, our students and their success. I have to acknowledge that people disagree about what consequences I should face, and if this debate continues, I fear that it may end up dividing this community and distracting us from what should be our focus — the kids.”
A week after Nelson’s resignation, the school board unanimously voted to name veteran educator Hazel Rowe as interim superintendent. She served until the board named Kincannon as the district’s new superintendent in late August.
Again, that decision did not come without turmoil or controversy. In May, former school board president Pat Atkins resigned after 17 years on the board of trustees. District 3 trustee Larry Perez, who also had served on the board for 17 years, stepped down around the same time.
Eager to hire a new superintendent, the board chose to appoint two trustees to fill the vacant positions instead of calling for a special election. The board accepted applications for Atkins’ at-large seat and Perez’s District 3 seat. Trustees appointed bilingual mail carrier Jose Vidana to the District 3 seat and former McLennan County prosecutor Robin Houston to the at-large position. Neither had ever served on a school board before.
Immediately, Vidana and Houston faced the essential task of any school board: hiring a superintendent. Less than two months into their service, they had to vote to name a lone finalist for superintendent.
On Aug. 7, the board voted 5-1, with board secretary Norman Manning dissenting and trustee Stephanie Korteweg absent, to name Kincannon as the lone finalist. Kincannon was Belton ISD’s superintendent at the time.
Before the final vote to hire Kincannon, Manning and Korteweg raised concerns about Kincannon’s lack of experience in a district with a student population like Waco ISD’s, as well as her personal and professional ties to board president Angela Tekell. Belton’s student body is majority white and less than 46% economically disadvantaged, while Waco ISD’s population is mostly minority and 77 percent disadvantaged.
Concerns also arose about the Kincannon’s prior ties to Tekell, who got to know Kincannon while working as Belton ISD attorney and went on to invest with her in a vacation house on the Brazos River.
When Kincannon applied, Tekell said she disclosed those ties to trustees but not the public. In an email to other trustees, Manning said Tekell should abstain from the selection vote.
But on Aug. 29, Tekell did not recuse herself and cast her vote for Kincannon’s superintendent contract, along with Houston, Vidana, Cary DuPuy and Allen Sykes. Manning and Korteweg cast the dissenting votes, and Kincannon was hired in a 5-2 vote.
