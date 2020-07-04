The Tribune-Herald presents the first installment of the top high school graduates in McLennan County this year. More graduates will be featured on July 12.
Some schools have yet to provide information or photographs.
AXTELL HIGH
Valedictorian • Elizabeth Williams
Parents: Ben and Patricia Williams
Plans: Attend University of Texas at Austin.
Achievements: National Honor Society; English Department Award; AP Scholar Award; Becky Hurst Memorial Scholarship; National Honor Society Scholarship.
Salutatorian • Emily Allred
Parents: Nolan and Priscella Allred
Plans: Attend Tarleton State University to study animal science.
Achievements: National Honor Society; Longhorn Legacy Academic Award (junior, senior years); Axtell FFA Booster Scholarship; James Underwood Memorial Scholarship; Raymond and Rosie Knapek Scholarship; Texas FFA Scholarship.
BOSQUEVILLE HIGH
Valedictorian • Adrian Amaro
Parents: Jose and Jessica Amaro
Plans: Attend University of Texas at Austin and major in astrophysics and aerospace engineering.
Achievements: National Hispanic Scholar; band; FFA; tennis; academic UIL; National Honor Society; Bosqueville Excellence in Education Foundation Scholarship.
Salutatorian • Brenda Garcia
Parents: Arturo and Luz Maria Garcia
Plans: Attend University of Texas at Arlington and pursue degree as a pediatric registered nurse.
Achievements: National Honor Society; basketball; tennis; cross country; track; FFA; academic UIL; PALs (Peer Assistance Leadership).
CHINA SPRING HIGH
Valedictorian • Davis Golden
Parents: Jeff and Julie Golden
Plans: Attend Texas A&M University and major in nuclear engineering.
Achievements: Academic All-State Elite Team (basketball); Emily Stephens Memorial Scholarship; Nobel Laureate Scholarship; Math Department Award.
Salutatorian • Madison Mayfield
Parents: Jordan and Eden Mayfield
Plans: Attend Iowa State University and major in English/creative writing and vocal performance.
Achievements: Texas Music Educators Association All-State Small School Mixed Choir (soprano, 2019, 2020); International Thespian Society Troupe #6235 president; Iowa State Adventurer Award; International Thespian Society Scholarship; Trey Barnett Memorial Scholarship.
CRAWFORD HIGH
Valedictorian • Anne Williams
Parents: Roger and Lori Williams
Plans: Attend Texas A&M University and major in architectural engineering.
Achievements: Two-time Class 2A volleyball state champion (2017, 2019); UIL volleyball state tournament MVP (2019); Super Centex Volleyball Player of the Year (2019) and SC all-decade team; UIL state medalist in editorial writing; Beta Club; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; PALs (Peer Assistance Leadership).
Salutatorian • Ana Maddox
Parents: Jodi and Amy Maddox
Plans: Attend Baylor University and major in geriatric nursing.
Achievements: Two-time Class 2A volleyball state champion (2017, 2019); Texas Sports Writers Association All-State first team middle hitter; Volleyball All-State Tournament Team (2019); Super Centex basketball first team (2019, 2020); all-Region II basketball team.
LA VEGA HIGH
Valedictorian • Madeline Kiss
Parents: Zoltan and Helen Kiss
Plans: Attend Texas Tech University at the University Center at McLennan Community College and major in biology; wants to pursue medical school and become an obstetrician/gynecologist.
Achievements: Earned 62 college hours in high school and has associate’s degree from MCC; National Honor Society; band (4 years); volunteered through AVID program; numerous academic awards.
Salutatorian • Norelys Hernandez
Parents: Martin Hernandez and Maria Ochoa
Plans: Attend Texas Tech University and major in biology.
Achievements: Earned 62 college hours in high school and has associate’s degree from McLennan Community College; National Honor Society; Student Council; band (4 years); volunteered through AVID program; numerous academic awards; assists with religious education classes at church.
RAPOPORT MEYER HIGH
Valedictorian • Haven Booker
Parents: David and Kim Booker
Plans: Attend Baylor University and major in communication sciences and disorders.
Achievements: Earned associate’s degree from McLennan Community College; Provost Gold Academic Scholarship from Baylor; KWTX Classroom Champion; basketball; volleyball; yearbook editor.
Salutatorian • Maddison Ives
Parents: David Ives and Jamie Steele
Plans: Attend Baylor University and major in mechanical engineering.
Achievements: Earned associate’s degree from McLennan Community College; Dean’s Gold Scholarship from Baylor.
RIESEL HIGH
Valedictorian • Rachel Saage
Parents: Ben and Audrey Saage
Plans: Attend Baylor University and major in communication sciences and disorders; wants to work with kids as a speech pathologist.
Achievements: Provost Gold Scholarship from Baylor; McLennan County Go Texan Scholarship; Knapek Scholarship; Rotary Youth Citizenship Award nominee; Ralph Barksdale Jr. Educators Credit Union Memorial Scholarship.
Salutatorian • Megan Howard
Parents: Shane and Tonya Howard
Plans: Attend McLennan Community College and then Tarleton State University to receive a bachelor’s degree in psychology; wants to become a therapist or counselor.
Achievements: Student Council president; National Honor Society; junior editor of yearbook; FFA.
UNIVERSITY HIGH
Valedictorian • Daiaudrea London-Ridge
Parent: LaMonica Haynes
Plans: Attend University of Texas at Austin and major in accounting.
Achievements: Earned associate’s degree from McLennan Community College; National Honor Society; Upward Bound; Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership, Education and Development Program; Bill and Melinda Gates Scholarship.
Salutatorian • Ivette Padron
Parents: Miguel and Matilda Padron
Plans: Attend University of North Texas and double-major in communications and sociology.
Achievements: Earned associate’s degree from McLennan Community College; National Honor Society president; Texas Association of Future Educators; Future Business Leaders of America; Terry Scholar.
WACO HIGH
Valedictorian • Sophia Swenke
Parents: Steve and Candy Swenke
Plans: Attend McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin.
Achievements: AP Scholar with Distinction; National Honor Society; state qualifier for debate and history fair; mock trial; Waco Rotary Club Youth Citizenship Award finalist; tennis; orchestra.
Salutatorian • Paris Hookham
Parents: Jeff and Bernadette Hookham
Plans: Attend University of Texas at Austin and major in mathematics.
Achievements: AP Scholar with Distinction; three-year Waco ISD Academic Achiever; National Honor Society; state history fair qualifier; tennis; soccer; orchestra.
