The Tribune-Herald presents the second installment of the top high school graduates in McLennan County this year. The last group of graduates will be featured on July 19.
Some schools have yet to provide information or photographs.
To ask questions, email ken.sury@wacotrib.com.
CONNALLY HIGH
Valedictorian • Tisa Gandhi
Parents: Umeshkumar and Sejal Gandhi
Plans: Attend University of Texas at Austin and major in Honors Health and Society program. Wants to help impoverished third-world countries through mission trips.
Achievements: Waco Rotary Club Youth Citizenship Award winner; HOSA-Future Health Professionals member; color guard; Upward Bound; advanced to state in extemporaneous speaking in SkillsUSA ; state UIL One-Act Play .
Salutatorian • Destiny Wilkerson
Parent: Angela Wilkerson
Plans: Attend University of Texas at Austin and major in human development and family science on a pre-med route.
Achievements: National Honor Society vice president; Spanish Club vice president; original member of HOSA-Future Health Professionals chapter; cheerleader (six years); athletic trainer.
EAGLE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Valedictorian • Jonah Williams
Parents: Dana and Diane Williams
Plans: Attend Texas A&M University and major in electrical engineering.
Achievements: Academic All-State football; Super Centex Six-Man Football first team; mentor in PALs (Peer Assistance Leadership); Boy Scout; National Honor Society officer; active at First Presbyterian Church.
Salutatorian • Elijah Ratliff
Parents: Craig and Tangela Ratliff
Plans: Attend either Baylor University or Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to pursue degree in psychology.
Achievements: National Honor Society; instrumental ensemble; TEA state Performance Acknowledgement recipient.
LORENA HIGH
Valedictorian • Casey Towner
Parent: Sheila Towner
Plans: Attend Texas A&M University and major in biology, go into speech pathology graduate program.
Achievements: Top ACT score; UIL Scholar Award; President’s Outstanding Academic Excellence Award; McLennan Scholarship; President’s Gold Scholarship at Baylor University.
Salutatorian • Zane Grimm
Parents: Rusty and Jennifer Grimm
Plans: Attend Angelo State University and study to become a physical therapist.
Achievements: Rotary Youth Leadership Award (2018); volunteer camp counselor (2019-20); FFA president (2018-19); All-District 8-4A football first team safety; Academic All-State football first team.
MART HIGH
Valedictorian • Emily Rowe
Parent: Katherine Rowe
Plans: Attend Sam Houston State University.
Achievements: Top 10 percent McLennan Community College Tuition Scholarship; National Honor Society.
Salutatorian • Kenyson Lewis
Parent: Misty Lewis
Plans: Attend University of Texas at Arlington and major in nursing.
Achievements: Braeden Freeman Memorial Scholarship; Top 10 percent MCC Tuition Scholarship; National Honor Society; class officer (four years); Academic All-State volleyball award.
McGREGOR HIGH
Valedictorian • Alicia Maldonado
Parent: Janie Maldonado
Plans: Attend McLennan Community College and Tarleton State University and major in English and education.
Achievements: National Honor Society; UIL journalism (four years); band (four years, State Solo & Ensemble junior and senior years); Howlin’ Dog Jazz Band pianist; PALs (Peer Assistance Leadership).
Salutatorian • Jorge Camacho-Perez
Parents: Jorge Camacho and Guillermina Camacho
Plans: Attend Texas State University and major in computer information systems.
Achievements: Band (four years: State Solo & Ensemble sophomore and junior years, All-Region Symphonic Band all four years); member of Howlin’ Dog Jazz Band; UIL computer science team.
METHODIST CHILDREN’S HOME
Valedictorian • Joseph Cadriel
Parents: Rene Cadriel and Stacy McKoin
Plans: Attend Texas State Technical College in Waco to study welding.
Achievements: Bulldog Pride member; Most Improved award in football; homecoming king; Greater Waco Advanced Manufacturing Academy (welding program, OSHA 10 certification).
Salutatorian • Alyssa Backeberg
Parents: Derrick and Christie Backeberg
Plans: Attend McLennan Community College and then transfer to Tarleton State University at MCC to study social work.
Achievements: Miriam Hawes Academic Excellence Scholarship; FFA (received agricultural mechanics certificate and medal).
MIDWAY HIGH
Valedictorian • Amilia Warkentine
Parents: Brian and Angie Warkentine
Plans: Attend Rice University and major in physics or mathematics.
Achievements: National Merit Scholarship winner; National Hispanic Scholar; National AP Scholar; perfect score on ACT; National Spanish Exam medalist; Midway teacher recognition awards.
Salutatorian • Ivy Koh
Parents: Yunsuk and Judy Koh
Plans: Attend Brown University to study communications and sociology.
Achievements: UIL Cross Examination Debate Silver Gavel recipient; two-time Texas Forensics Association Cross-Examination state qualifier; National Merit Commended Scholar; National AP Scholar; National Spanish Exam medalist.
MOODY HIGH
Valedictorian • Alexzandria Turley
Parents: James and Terri Turley
Plans: Attend Texas State University and become a professor of dance.
Achievements: Graduated with associate’s degree (4.0 GPA) from McLennan Community College; placed in finals of national dance competition; National Honor Society president; student council vice president; Texas State University Achievement Scholarship.
Salutatorian • Isabella Wolff
Parents: Kim and Tatiana Wolff
Plans: Attend McLennan Community College to complete associate’s degree, then join the Air Force.
Achievements: Varsity tennis; art competition winner; honorable mention One-Act Play award; perfect attendance.
ROBINSON HIGH
Valedictorian • Hannah Chudej
Parents: Greg and Shelly Chudej
Plans: Attend Baylor University and major in communication sciences and disorders on the speech pathology track.
Achievements: Baylor Provost Gold Scholarship; Baylor Bear Scholarship; Robinson High School Rotary Club nominee; Robinson Youth Basketball Club Scholarship; McLennan Scholar.
Salutatorian • Mariana Pinilla
Parents: Walter and Adriana Morgan
Plans: Attend Texas A&M University and major in biochemistry to work toward becoming an orthodontist.
Achievements: National Honor Society president (2019-20); top 10 percent all four years; Seabee Memorial Scholarship; Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship; Waco Masonic Lodge Scholarship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.