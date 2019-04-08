Three Waco High School students were sent to local hospitals for minor injuries after a school bus was involved in a crash Monday morning.
The bus was stopped on Bosque Boulevard at La Porte Drive just before 8 a.m., waiting to turn when two cars collided nearby. The cars skidded into the bus, which was carrying about 30 high school students, a Waco Independent School District spokesman said.
As a precautionary measure, two students were taken to Ascension Providence for observation and a third was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center. Information on the students' condition was not immediately available late Monday morning.
The remainder of the students were taken to school on another bus, Waco ISD officials said.