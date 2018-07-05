The Waco Independent School District’s teacher turnover rate is on the decline. Still, hundreds of Waco teachers will not be returning to their classrooms next school year.
So far, 222 teachers who were in the district last school year have resigned or moved into non-teaching positions, Waco ISD Staffing Director Sue Pfleging said. Teacher retention is a problem nationwide, with 8 percent of teachers leaving the field annually, according to a 2016 report from the Learning Policy Institute.
“We’re not in panic mode,” Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson said. “When school starts we’ll have a quality, caring adult in every class on the first day. That’s our commitment.”
The district hopes to fill at least 60 positions at a local job fair next week.
The official turnover rate will not be calculated until the end of the summer, but Waco’s most recent official rate, 21 percent for the 2016-17 year, was four points more than the state average, Pfleging said.
“We do have a high turnover rate,” Nelson said. “It’s one of the challenges in our district to retain talent. … Waco is a vibrant city and it’s in a good location, but it’s kind of hard for us to compete against Austin and Dallas an hour away.”
Though the district sees more turnover than the state average, there are signs of improvement. The district’s most recent turnover rate of 21 percent is a 6.5 point decrease from its high for the decade: 27.5 percent in 2014-15, according to state performance data.
“We have cut it (the turnover rate) down significantly,” Pfleging said. “Several years ago we were 28 percent and now we’re 21 percent. We’re making progress. Obviously we want to do better and do what we can to decrease that as much as possible.”
Nelson said working in a district like Waco, where 85 percent of students are economically disadvantaged, is not for everyone and may contribute to the high turnover.
“I do recognize, along with most educators, that there are probably some distinct challenges of educating students from poverty that you avoid in more affluent areas,” Nelson said. “But those of us who are here working in America’s inner cities, it’s a passion of ours. It’s a calling. … You know in McKinney a kid could have a bad teacher and still go to college. A kid has a bad teacher in East Waco, he might end up incarcerated. The stakes are higher. This is high stakes over here. It’s not about a test. It’s about changing lives and nurturing kids and getting kids to believe in themselves.”
The teacher retention rate could be higher with better funding from the state legislature, he said.
“I think that our state’s failure to recognize the importance of quality educators is embarrassing. … Many of our teachers struggle to pay their mortgages,” Nelson said. “It just shows the state’s lack of commitment to a quality public education. … Every one of those legislators who fail to properly fund public education can name a teacher that made an impact in their life that changed their life.”
Nelson said the district offers competitive salaries, hiring incentives, performance-based incentives, health insurance and on-the-job training in an effort to retain teachers.
“I think it’s important for our teachers to know even though we’re receiving less money from the state, in a day and age when other people are freezing salaries, our board of trustees are mandating that we find a way to increase compensation to our employees,” he said. “That shows how much we value our people.”
The district will host a teacher and paraprofessional job fair from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Indian Spring Middle School cafeteria.
The district is looking to fill 25 auxiliary, 69 paraprofessional, 36 professional and 65 teaching vacancies, according to Waco ISD’s online database.