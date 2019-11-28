Lorena High School teacher Jennifer Camplair researched the life and service of Pvt. Frank Paul Ashbrook, of Waco, as part of Memorializing the Fallen, a teacher professional development program from National History Day.
Camplair’s eulogy and a profile of Ashbrook are published at NHDSilentHeroes.org. Ashbrook was killed in France in January 1922 and buried in Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery.
In addition, a lesson plan inspired by the program, titled “ ‘I Didn’t Raise My Boy to be a …’ — Mothers, Music, and Obligations of War,” is on the World War I page of National History Day website and will be featured in the upcoming publication “Great War, Flawed Peace, and the Lasting Legacy of World War I.”
Sponsored by the U.S. World War I Centennial Commission and the Pritzker Military Museum & Library, the Memorializing the Fallen program enables educators to rediscover the history of World War I and use it for teaching in the classroom.
In July 2018, Camplair joined nine other educators as they traveled through Europe, visiting battlefields and war memorials. Using their research, teachers created lesson plans, profiles and eulogies that are published on NHDSilentHeroes.org.
