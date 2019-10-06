Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY. THE VAL VERDE COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE IS SEARCHING FOR BETSABE PEREZ, WHITE FEMALE, 13 YEARS OLD, DATE OF BIRTH JANUARY 9, 2006, HEIGHT 5 FEET 5 INCHES, WEIGHT 135 POUNDS, DARK BROWN HAIR, BROWN EYES, AND JEANS WITH A WHITE T-SHIRT AND BLACK AND WHITE BANDANA ON HER HEAD. POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR ERIK DIAZ-TAPIA, A WHITE MALE, 19 YEARS OLD, DATE OF BIRTH JUNE 24, 2000, HEIGHT 6 FEET 0 INCHES, WEIGHT 190 POUNDS, BLACK HAIR, BROWN EYES AND UNKNOWN CLOTHING, IN CONNECTION WITH HER ABDUCTION. THE SUSPECT IS DRIVING A RED OLDER MODEL 4 DOOR SEDAN, POSSIBLY A PONTIAC. THE SUSPECT WAS LAST HEARD FROM IN DEL RIO, TEXAS. LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS BELIEVE THIS CHILD TO BE IN GRAVE OR IMMEDIATE DANGER. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION, CALL THE VAL VERDE COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE AT 8 3 0 7 7 4 7 5 1 3. NEWS MEDIA POINT OF CONTACT IS VERDE COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE AT 8 3 0 7 7 4 7 5 1 3.