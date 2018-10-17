With the help of local and statewide vision partners, hundreds of visually impaired Transformation Waco students will be able to see clearly by Christmas.
Area eye doctors Travis Loven, Stacie Virden and Leigh Anne Green will provide free eye exams to Transformation Waco students funded in part by a $25,000 grant from the Rapoport Foundation. Eyeglass frames and lenses will be supplied at no cost to Waco Independent School District’s new in-district charter school system through the international nonprofit Essilor Vision Foundation.
“Our doctors are volunteering their time, which is just incredible and speaks very highly of what they think of our initiative and what they want to do for our community,” Transformation Waco Director of Innovation Sarah Pedrotti said at a board meeting this month.
More than a dozen Indian Spring Middle School students will be the first to receive glasses in the coming days. Many of the selected students had unresolved vision deficits from the previous school year.
“These were the obvious ones,” Virden said. “They needed them to succeed in school this year.”
Vision issues can lead to behavioral and social difficulties for students on top of academic problems if left uncorrected, she said.
“The kiddos can’t see they can’t concentrate,” she said. “If they’re having to work at it (seeing), it distracts them from learning.”
On a recent visit to the Essilor Vision Foundation in Dallas, Rapoport Foundation coordinator Jenny Peel was struck by the effect eyeglasses could have on a child.
“Some of the children cried, because they just thought that that’s the way the world looks,” Peel said. “It’s so moving when you can dramatically change their lives that quickly.”
The eyeglass initiative is the first of many health care-related “wraparound services” planned for the five historically underperforming schools that Transformation Waco took over this year.
“This is the beginning of addressing some short-term issues,” said Transformation Waco CEO Robin McDurham. “In the long term, we are working with GWAHCA (Greater Waco Advanced Health Care Academy) our heath care academy to set up our own eye clinic there at GWAHCA.”
Waco Independent School District Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson praised the project as one of the ways Transformation Waco is filling a niche need for students in the district and something that could be expanded upon in the future.
“This is a good idea to really serve as a catalyst for other health related services we can provide at Transformation Zone schools,” Nelson said at a Transformation Waco board meeting this month.
In the future, Nelson said he could see the former Viking Hills Elementary School repurposed as a Transformation Waco health clinic to ensure students get their shots and physicals.
“Kids at Tennyson, they don’t have the same struggles that kids at Carver have to get their physicals,” he said.
“I just really want to encourage this board to consider this is just the first step. … This is definitely the type of thing that innovative charter districts are doing that normal public school districts can’t do.”