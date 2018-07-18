A demographer is urging the Midway Independent School District Board of Trustees to build new schools sooner rather than later to combat overcrowding.
Midway’s student population is growing faster than the district’s buildings can accommodate, according to a new study commissioned by the district. It will need to build at least one new elementary school soon and weigh its options for adding new space at existing schools or building new ones in the next few years, Templeton Demographics Vice President Bob Templeton told the school board during a special board meeting Tuesday.
The district could need a new middle school in the next five years and a new or expanded high school in the next ten, Templeton said.
During the 2023-24 school year, Midway High School’s enrollment is projected to surpass the facility’s maximum capacity.
“It is something to cause you to think about what is the long-term strategy of your district in relation to your high school,” he said. “Are we going to be a one-high-school district? Are we going to be a two-high-school district?”
Templeton’s recommendations are based on the results of a $20,000 demographic study commissioned in November.
The study points to a “fast growth,” “destination” district that has already outgrown some of its facilities, with more overcrowded schools predicted over the next decade.
“You’ve been growing very fast for a number of years, and we do expect that to continue,” Templeton said. “It’s the success of the school district. … It’s kind of like the ‘Field of Dreams.’ If you build it they will come. It’s a good challenge to have. I’m not going to call it a problem, but it’s a good challenge to have.”
Two Midway ISD elementary schools, Castleman Creek and South Bosque, will be dozens of students over capacity for the upcoming school year.
By next year, the 2019-20 school year, Templeton said Castleman Creek Elementary will be critically overcrowded with 759 students, 119 more than it was built to hold.
“It is my opinion that you need one additional elementary school within the next two to three years,” Templeton said. “You almost need it as soon as you can get it.”
About as soon as that school could be built, the district is likely to need another elementary school, he said.
“Because you’re a fast growth district, I would encourage you to consider two elementary (schools) because you’re going to need a second one right in the middle of the next ten years,” he said.
Approaching capacity
Three other schools, Spring Valley Elementary School, Midway Middle School and Midway High School, will also be fast approaching their capacity limits this school year. Templeton said students and staff at those schools, although not at 100 percent capacity, are probably already feeling squeezed.
“At your middle school, it’s probably feeling full right now,” he said. “When you get to that 90 percent (of capacity), the challenges become lunch, extracurricular and the hall passing times.”
Templeton advised the district to build a new middle school within the next five years and a new high school, or at least expand the high school, in the next decade.
He also encouraged the board to consider doing away with its intermediate schools, which serve fifth- and sixth-graders.
“If you wanted to explore that, now is the time to explore it,” Templeton said. “A majority of the configurations in the state of Texas are K through fifth, sixth through eighth, and ninth through twelfth.”
But the intermediate schools have been effective in encouraging student performance, Superintendent George Kazanas said during the meeting.
“We see high student achievement in fifth and sixth grade and certainly high parental satisfaction,” Kazanas said. “Right now that’s a luxury, but it works and is very effective in terms of our student achievement.”
The district’s growth is partially a result of Waco’s growing economy and Midway ISD’s location at the epicenter of the Waco area’s new housing growth, Templeton said. Midway High School’s strong football performance does not hurt either, he said.
A new high school is estimated to cost $150 million and a new elementary $25 million, Templeton said.
In an email after the meeting, Kazanas said he and the board were surprised by the extent of the district’s needs.
“The demographer advised that the need for classroom space is more pressing than we anticipated,” Kazanas wrote in the email. “I think collectively we have been used to growing at a slightly slower and more manageable pace than what our impending growth model predicts for the next 5 years.
“Where we entered a meeting thinking of delaying techniques, like shifting attendance zones or adding portables to accommodate growth, it seems that options like those will be just brief band-aids instead of buying us multiple years with our current configurations. It may be necessary to use band-aids and create a more immediate construction plan.”
The next step will be to create a community committee to study the district’s facilities and possible solutions, he said.
“We are carefully weighing need and cost to create a forward-thinking, long-term strategic plan,” he said. “That includes balancing the physical space for community growth, parents’ priorities for what is included in their children’s education, training a quality workforce for the community and keeping a low tax rate. The demographic study is a crucial step to gain accurate and necessary data for analysis.”