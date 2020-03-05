More than 100 projects from area public, private and home schools were entered in the Central Texas Science and Engineering Fair held Feb. 18-19 at Texas State Technical College.
Kaylee George and John Singer, both from McGregor High School, along with Ezra Stegemoller from Classical Conversations home school in Waco, were the top winners at the fair.
The students are eligible to represent Central Texas in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in May in Anaheim, California.
The winners’ projects were in the behavioral and social sciences category.
George and Singer won for their team project titled “Getting Crossed: Does Hand/Eye Dominance Affect Basketball Free-Throw Shooting Percentage?”
Stegemoller won for his project, “Multitasking: Does Noise Affect Math Performance?”
George and Singer’s project abstract stated that the purpose of their experiment was to provide basketball coaches with a tool to help players evaluate and adjust their skills, and thus improve their free-throw percentages to help their teams win games.
Their project concluded that if a basketball player has an uncrossed hand-eye dominance, then they are more likely to make more successful free throws than crossed hand-eye dominant basketball players.
George said a lively discussion about basketball led them to the subject of their project.
“We got into an argument about who shot better free throws,” she said. “And it turned out that because I’m crossed with my hand and eye, I didn’t shoot as well as my partner did.”
When Singer was asked how he felt about winning the top award, he replied, “Speechless … it feels good.”
Stegemoller’s own difficulty in concentrating when distracting background sounds are present inspired his project.
“Whenever I’m taking a test, I always struggle with noise in the background, and I was wondering if that affected other people around my age,” he said. “So I decided to do it on that.”
Stegemoller’s project concluded, “Although there were not enough subjects to confirm or deny the optimal auditory atmosphere for test-taking, the results are substantial enough to draw the general conclusion that students perform best with lyrical music playing.”
Some of the other topics the middle and high school students presented included chemical transformations, high-tech recycling and robotics.
The first-, second- and third-place winners in each junior and senior division are eligible for the Texas Science and Engineering Fair in March in College Station.
For more information on the Central Texas Science and Engineering Fair, go to ctsef.org.
