Two groups of piano and violin students of Tabitha Hymer’s Piano and Violin Studio performed in Waco Hall at Baylor University on Feb. 23 in two recitals.

Students each played two piano or violin pieces from memory that they selected from a list to play for the National Federation of Music Clubs local festival held on Feb. 29.

Students earning a superior rating in this festival are eligible to play for the Texas All-State Festival held at Texas State University in San Marcos on May 19.

