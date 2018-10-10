It takes a special kind of teacher to incorporate a “dab” hip-hop dance reference into an art class on watercolor techniques.
Midway Middle School art teacher Rhonda Goff slipped in a “dab” joke during a lesson featuring different ways to manipulate watercolor paint, which included the use of a tissue to blot, or dab, the material.
“It’s middle school so you have to do things to keep them going,” Goff said with a laugh.
The joke was a hit. Students laughed, a few groaned, and one politely asked her to stop, but that single pop culture reference to a trendy dance seemed to be enough to energize the whole class to push through the last period of the day.
“If you don’t make it relevant to them (the students) then you’re not going to engage them and it’s going to create lots of problems,” Goff said.
After 26 years teaching art, Goff was named the 2018 Middle School Outstanding Art Educator by the nonprofit Texas Art Education Association.
“I’m really honored,” she said. “It’s really nice to be recognized by fellow teachers.”
Goff served as the Regional Director for Region 12 Jr. Visual Art Scholastic Event, hosting hundreds of student artists in Hewitt. She is also serving as the Middle School Division Chair for the Texas Art Educators Association, a group she has belonged to for more than a decade, she said.
Throughout the school, Goff’s artistic touches are evident, from murals in the halls to an art display in an outdated trophy case.
Parent Jennifer Eubank, Principal Herb Cox and several members of the association nominated Goff for the award.
“Rhonda’s passion for the visual arts and the success of her students is obvious,” Eubank said.
As a teacher, Goff understands what school would be like without art, because in her small school did not offer an art class, she said.
“The only art I got was me drawing on my own,” she said.
Art is as essential to the development of young minds as science and math, Goff said.
“There is no student out there that doesn’t need creativity,” she said. “Every subject you teach requires art, and I think art requires every subject. It’s all-encompassing. It’s like a muscle. If you don’t exercise this part of your brain the other parts are going to suffer.”
In her class, Goff hopes her students learn how to think on their own and enjoy the experience of creating.
“To me, it’s not about what the finished piece looks like, but it’s more about getting there,” she said.
Goff will have the opportunity to accept her award, along with six other educators selected across the state, at the annual Texas Art Education Association conference in McAllen next month.