A threat of closure looms over Marlin Independent School District for the fifth consecutive school year, despite three years of state intervention in the form of a board of managers that has dwindled down to three members.
Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath revoked the Marlin Independent School District's accreditation for this school year, after the district failed state academic accountability ratings based on last school year's state standardized exam scores for the eighth consecutive year, according to a Jan. 23 letter from Morath to the board of managers and interim Superintendent Jean Bahney.
The letter also states this revocation of accreditation could result in the closure of the district on July 1, a threat that is not new to Marlin ISD. The district has faced the same possibility the past four school years and has continued operating under abatement agreements with the Texas Education Agency since 2015.
Bahney said the district plans to seek an informal review of the accreditation status revocation, a remedy available to school districts in this situation. The district must file a written request for the informal review by Feb. 6, according to the letter.
The revoked accreditation status is based on Marlin's scores from the 2018-19 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, which are conducted in the spring semester of the school year. Bahney said those are the scores the district has been talking about all this school year and making changes to help students perform better on the next round of state exams.
"We're working for the kids," she said.
In another letter dated Jan. 24, Morath states he has reduced the board of managers he first appointed in 2017 to three members, down from five.
In October, board member Eddie Ellis Jr. resigned after the Tribune-Herald brought his criminal conviction to the state agency's attention. The TEA’s background check process failed to uncover Ellis’ 2017 guilty plea to a charge of theft of government property, in which he was ordered to pay the federal government almost half a million dollars in restitution for defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs.
In December, board member Sam Sinno, an Austin business owner, resigned from the board, citing personal reasons. He said he did not have time to serve the school district and give it the attention it deserves.
Both Sinno and Ellis joined the board of managers in May, replacing two members of the then-five-member panel. The remaining board members include President Billy Johnson, Vice President Danny Vickers and Secretary Byrleen Terry.
